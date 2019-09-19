GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable breaks to multi-week highs and hits the 1.2545 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is rising sharply after the London close. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2554 price level.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Sterling is trading in a bear trend below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). However, GBP/USD has been rising sharply in Septembre. It is now challenging the 1.2500 figure. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. The market is challenging the 1.2515 resistance as bulls want to continue the up move towards the 1.2554 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
A daily close above the 1.2515 level will further embolden the bull case. Further down li 1.2480 and 1.2450 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2539
Today Daily Change 0.0067
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 1.2472
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2294
Daily SMA50 1.2278
Daily SMA100 1.2501
Daily SMA200 1.274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2515
Previous Daily Low 1.2439
Previous Weekly High 1.2508
Previous Weekly Low 1.2234
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2435
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2399
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2359
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2512
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2552
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains

EUR/USD retreats, holds on to modest intraday gains

Having spent the day within familiar levels, the EUR/USD pair is once again retreating from the 1.1070/80 resistance area. Dollar in better shape against most major rivals after post-Fed’s correction.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31

GBP/USD above 1.2500 as Juncker says there could be a deal by October 31

EU’s Juncker said that if the objectives of the backstop are met through alternative arrangements, the backstop won´t be needed, adding that there could be a deal by the October deadline. GBP/USD hits fresh 7-week highs in the 1.2530 region.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves

USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves. 

USD/JPY News

Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide

Gold inches higher above $1,500 as US T-bond yields continue to slide

The troy ounce of the precious metal didn't have a difficult time recovering yesterday's losses but continues to trade in its weekly range and doesn't give any signals of a breakout in the near-term. 

Gold News

Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

Bitcoin looks for volatility and shakes the bullish trend

The ruthless crypto market purges the weakest hands of the market –  or perhaps the fastest – and positions are liquidated to take profits after good gains in the short term.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures