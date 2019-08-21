GBP/USD technical analysis: Another pullback from 21-day SMA shows sellers’ dominance

- GBP/USD loses upside momentum while reversing from 21-day SMA.
- 1.2100 becomes an immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD pulls back from the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) as it drops to 1.2150 heading into the UK open on Wednesday.
Buyers stay away unless the pair clear immediate upside barrier, namely 21-day SMA level of 1.2175. Even so, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-August south-run, around 1.2200, and an eight-week-old descending trend-line at 1.2290 will challenge the upswing.
If at all bulls cross 1.2290 resistance, 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2400 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, multiple extremes marked since early-month highlight 1.2100 as a near-term key support, a break of which can fetch prices to 1.2060 and then to the monthly low of 1.2015.
Traders will also be mindful of the year 2016 low surrounding 1.1800 if prices extend downpour below 2017 bottom of 1.1987.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.215
|Today Daily Change
|-19 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.2169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2174
|Daily SMA50
|1.2418
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2176
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2015
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2109
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2332
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
