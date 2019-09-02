GBP/USD technical analysis: 4H 100MA, 1.5-month old resistance-line to challenge recovery

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pulls back from three-week-old support-line, 4H 100MA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
  • 4H 200MA and downward sloping trend-line since July 18 question the upside momentum.

GBP/USD’s recent bounce off key short-term supports is less likely to help the quote rise further as the key resistances stand tall to challenge upside momentum while the pair trades near 1.2162 ahead of Monday’s UK market open.

Among them, 200-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA) near 1.2225 and more than a month-old descending trend-line at 1.2280 will appear first to limit the increase.

Should there be further upside past-1.2280, late-August high near 1.2310 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August declines, at 1.2365 can please buyers afterward.

On the downside, 4H 100MA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and three-week-old rising trend-line together constitute 1.2140/55 as the key support-zone, a break of which can quickly fetch the quote to August 20 low near 1.2065 whereas 1.2015 will entertain bears then after.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2161
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 1.2164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2153
Daily SMA50 1.235
Daily SMA100 1.2586
Daily SMA200 1.2765
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2226
Previous Daily Low 1.2139
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2139
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2127
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2214
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2264
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

