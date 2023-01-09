GBP/USD surpasses 1.2150 despite Fed sees hawkish policy continuation into 2024

- GBP/USD is looking to extend the upside further as the Federal Reserve may choose a smaller interest rate hike ahead.
- Weaker United States Services PMI after poor Manufacturing PMI has triggered recession fears.
- Considering the stubbornness in United States inflation, Federal Reserve may continue a higher terminal rate into CY2024.
- GBP/USD may get strengthened further after a bull cross by the 20-and 50-EMAs.
GBP/USD has overstepped the critical resistance of 1.2150 in the early European session. The Cable may need significant bids to extend its upside journey further as upside bias gets trimmed after a firmer rally. Odds are favoring further upside in the Pound Sterling as the market sentiment is extremely positive after a downbeat release of the Average Hourly Earnings followed by weaker-than-projected United States ISM Services PMI data.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are adding further gains after a stalwart rally on Friday, portraying that bulls are not out of steam yet. US equities snapped their 10-day subdued performance and jumped heavily after weak economic data. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking for an immediate cushion after a sheer fall. The USD Index is likely to test a six-month low of around 103.00, considering the bearish momentum in the asset. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields slipped to near 3.56%.
Weaker United States PMI triggers recession fears
A slowdown in an economy is favorable for a decline in inflationary pressures but also fired up recession fears too. After recording a fresh low Manufacturing PMI figure since May 2000, reported by the United States Institute of Supply Management (ISM) department, Services PMI has also been released poor-than-projected. The Services PMI plunged significantly to 49.6 vs. the projection of 55.0. Also, New Orders Index that displays forward demand dropped massively to 45.2 vs. the expectations of 58.5. A sheer slowdown in economic activities and its forward projections are impacting the US Dollar.
No doubt, the decline in the United States' economic activities is sponsored by the higher interest rate of the Federal Reserve (Fed). This has triggered a risk of recession in the United States economy. There is no denying the fact that the Federal Reserve would look for decelerating its policy-tightening pace further. However, the continuation of higher interest rates will remain intact as the road to 2% inflation is yet to see significant obstacles.
Ambiguity escalates as wage inflation drops and NFP soars
Employment data released on Friday has created ambiguity among the sentiment of the market participants. The United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) (Dec) data soared to 223K vs. the consensus of 200K. Usually, resilient demand for labor is addressed by higher earnings as firms offer more wages to bring talent in-house. Contrary, the Average Hourly Earnings dropped to 4.6% vs. the expectations of 5.0% and the prior release of 4.8%. This might result in smaller rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the coming months.
Chicago Fed President Evans quoted in Wall Street Journal (WSJ), “It was possible the economic data would support raising the policy rate by 25 basis points at the Fed's next gathering” as reported by Reuters.
However, the continuation of a higher terminal rate for a longer period is still in the picture, citing the stubbornness of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Atlanta Fed Bank President warned that "The US economy is definitely slowing" led by a significant reduction in activities in housing and other interest rate sectors. On policy rate projections, the Federal Reserve policymaker sees a terminal rate above 5% and a continuation of peak policy rates into CY2024.
United Kingdom energy inflation is substitution with other categories
The price cap levied by the United Kingdom administration on energy prices to support households has mechanically reduced inflation but is impacting the prices of other products. Bank of England (BOE) policymaker Catherine Mann cited that “The cap on energy prices allows for a restructuring of spending in the rest of the consumption basket and thus potentially higher inflation in the case of all other products,” Mann said. “It’s something we watch carefully” as reported by Bloomberg. He is worried that inflation could rebound in the case the price cap on energy prices will be rolled back.
GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD has delivered a break above the horizontal resistance plotted from December 27 high around 1.2112, which has become support now for the Pound Sterling. The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are on the verge of delivering a bull cross around 1.2038, which will add to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the edge of shifting into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which will trigger the bullish momentum.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2147
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1.2095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.1957
|Daily SMA100
|1.1669
|Daily SMA200
|1.2019
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1841
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2001
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1925
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2183
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2441
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.0700 ahead of EU Sentix
EUR/USD is holding on to the upside below 1.0700 in the early European trades. The pair is taking advantage of the extended weakness in the US Dollar amid hopes of a dovish Fed pivot and China's reopening optimism. Eurozone data awaited.
Gold could take a breather before recapturing $1,900 Premium
Gold price is consolidating the two-day uptrend near the highest level in eight months at $1,880 this Monday. The USD is extending its bearish momentum in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields following Friday’s critical US economic data.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2150 amid upbeat mood, softer US Dollar
GBP/USD is trading with sizeable gains at around 1.2150 amid risk-on impulse ahead of the London open. Broad US Dollar weakness is underpinning the pair, as investors assess Fed rate hike expectations and BOE policymaker Mann's comments on inflation.
Chinese miner predicts Ethereum will lead 2023 bull run as ETH trades at $1,300
Ethereum price has sprouted after tight consolidation and eyes a retest of $1,350 and higher levels. Chinese ETH miner Jiang Zhuoer anticipates ETH to permanently leave its current range and kick-start a bull run from March to May 2023.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The focus will be on the start of the 4Q22 earnings season, which unofficially begins on Friday, with results from America's biggest banks and other industry bellwethers. Turning back to macro, the focus is squarely on the December CPI reading on Thursday.