GBP/USD struggles to surpass 1.2450, upside seems favored despite hawkish Fed bets improve

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • GBP/USD has faced fragile barricades around 1.2450, however, more upside seems favored.
  • US Services PMI hardly defended the contraction phase and expansion in service activity was extremely mild.
  • UK households are facing the wrath of high inflation that has led to a decline in their spending for non-essential items.

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed delicate barricades after climbing to near 1.2450 in the early European session. The Cable is expected to remain on tenterhooks as the USD Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after dropping to near 103.81. More downside for the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems solid as the United States economy is moving towards recession.

S&P500 futures have taken nominal gains in the European session, portraying a mild recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. US equities witnessed some selling pressure on Monday after the United States Institute of Supply Management (ISM) agency reported weaker-than-anticipated Services PMI data. The demand for US government bonds has retreated. The 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to near 3.71%.

On Tuesday, US ISM Services PMI managed to dodge the 50.0 threshold that bifurcates expansion from the contraction phase. The Service PMI for May landed lower at 50.3 than the expectation of 51.5. This indicates that the economic indicator has hardly defended the contraction phase and expansion in service activity was extremely mild.

Last week, the US Manufacturing PMI contracted for the seventh straight month. A collaborative impact of contracting factory activity and mildly expanded service activity could push the United States economy into recession. US firms are facing the heat of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and tight credit conditions by US regional banks, which has led to a decline in their overall productivity.

On the Pound Sterling front, United Kingdom’s households are facing the wrath of high inflation, which has led to a decline in their spending for non-essential items. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said spending in its members' stores increased 3.9% in annual terms last month, well above the 1.1% fall a year ago, however, sales were below the 5.2% rise in April, as reported by Reuters.

This might provide some relief to Bank of England (BoE) policymakers from persistence in core inflation due to labor shortages. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey is expected to raise interest rates further in June to bring down extremely stubborn inflation.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2446
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.2442
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2454
Daily SMA50 1.2456
Daily SMA100 1.2303
Daily SMA200 1.1998
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.246
Previous Daily Low 1.2369
Previous Weekly High 1.2545
Previous Weekly Low 1.2327
Previous Monthly High 1.268
Previous Monthly Low 1.2308
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2425
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2387
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2296
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2514
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2569

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid weaker US Dollar, EU data eyed

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid weaker US Dollar, EU data eyed

EUR/USD is posting small gains above 1.0700, finding support from a broad US Dollar weakness and hawkish ECB expectations ahead of the mid-tier EU data this Tuesday. Cautious market mood and disappointing German Factory Orders limit the upside in the major. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD defends bids near 1.2450 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD defends bids near 1.2450 amid cautious markets

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2450, defending minor bids in early Europe. Amidst poor US economic data and increased Fed pause bets, the US Dollar takes the back seat, despite a cautious risk tone so far this Tuesday. 

GBP/USD News

Gold oscillates around $1,960 amid mixed responses to Fed’s June policy

Gold oscillates around $1,960 amid mixed responses to Fed’s June policy

Gold price is auctioning inside the woods around $1,960.00 in the early London session. The precious metal is displaying back-and-forth action as the investing community is divided about the interest rate decision by the Fed to be taken in June’s monetary policy meeting.

Gold News

Is the metaverse hype back in action?

Is the metaverse hype back in action?

Although there are no major macroeconomic events this week, investors can expect massive volatility on a daily basis. The reasoning behind this outlook is that Apple will be conducting the 2023 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5.

Read more

Plotting the slope for the Fed's final glide path

Plotting the slope for the Fed's final glide path

Given that investors have very strong recession priors and it's well understood the services sectors are driving the bulk of the post-Covid cross-asset recovery, the negative services print was viewed a tad pessimistic on a multi-cross-asset level as the summer lull beckons.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures