- GBP/USD reverses an intraday dip to sub-1.2100 levels, or over a two-week low.
- The BoJ-inspired rally in the JPY weighs on the USD, which, in turn, lends support.
- Hawkish Fed, rising US bond yields and recession fears should limit the USD losses.
The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh buying near the very important 200-day SMA and rebounds nearly 100 pips from a two-and-half-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The momentum is supported by the heavy US Dollar selling and lifts spot prices closer to the 1.2200 mark during the first half of the European session, though lacks bullish conviction.
An unexpected hawkish twist by the Bank of Japan triggers a massive rally in the Japanese Yen, which, in turn, weighs on the greenback. Apart from this, an intraday recovery in the risk sentiment is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven buck and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders and positioning for a further intraday appreciating move.
Worries that a surge in new COVID-19 infections in China could delay a broader reopening in the country overshadows the recent easing of strict lockdown measures. This, along with the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, has been fueling fears about a deeper global economic downturn, which should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Moreover, a more hawkish commentary by the Federal Reserve supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USD.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank indicated that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. Furthermore, policymakers projected at least an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023. This, in turn, leads to a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields and favours the USD bulls. Apart from this, a dovish outcome from the Bank of England meeting last week might contribute to capping the upside for the GBP/USD pair.
In fact, two out of nine BoE MPC members voted to keep interest rates unchanged, suggesting that the central bank is closer to ending the current policy tightening cycle. Hence, any further recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Bearish traders, however, might wait for a sustained break below a technically significant 200-day SMA support before placing fresh bets and positioning for deeper losses.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2151
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2144
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2161
|Daily SMA50
|1.1754
|Daily SMA100
|1.1674
|Daily SMA200
|1.2096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2242
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2447
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.212
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2096
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.229
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2339
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY trades at multi-month below 133.00 after Kuroda
USD/JPY is down more than 400 pips on Tuesday near 132.50 following the Bank of Japan's policy tweak. In the press conference, BOJ Governor Kuroda reiterated that they won't hesitate to ease policy further if necessary but failed to trigger a reaction in the pair.
EUR/USD jumps back above 1.0600 amid extended USD weakness
EUR/USD is jumping back above 1.0600 in the early European trading hours. The pair is capitalizing on the intense US Dollar selling, despite the uptick in the US Treasury yields and risk aversion. BoJ's revision to its yield policy rattles market sentiment.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 despite risk aversion
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2150 in the European session. Cable extends recovery, as the US Dollar loses further ground across the board. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, spiking up US Treasury yields.
Gold price surges past $1,800 amid continued US Dollar sell-off Premium
Gold price is extending its rebound above $1,800, as the US Dollar sell-off intensifies in tandem with the USD/JPY pair following BoJ Governor Kuroda's presser. The bright metal ignores the rally in the US Treasury yields. US Housing data coming up next.
Where will the USD go in 2023 and what is the outlook for US equities into the new year?
Western economies are in decline while hiking rates as recession here looks more likely. Where will the USD go in 2023 and what is the outlook for US equities into the new year?