- GBP/USD trims some of Wednesday’s gains after treading above 1.2400,
- United States economic data bolstered the US Dollar, a headwind for the Pound Sterling.
- Retail Sales in the UK were dismal while Brexit negotiations improved, according to McGrath, Irish PM.
GBP/USD dipped as the release of US economic data bolstered the US Dollar (USD), which is staging a comeback after being battered throughout the week. Furthermore, dismal retail sales reported in the United Kingdom (UK) were another reason to dump the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD exchanges hands at 1.2362, down by 0.25%.
US data boosted the US Dollar
Growth remains the reason driving the financial markets. In the fourth quarter, the United States (US) economy grew by 2.9% QoQ, while Q3 printed a 3.2% jump, as the US Department of Commerce reported. For 2022, the economy expanded by 2.1%, lower than in 2021, 5.9% YoY.
At the same time, Durable Good Orders for December rose 5.6% MoM, recovering from November’s -2.1% contraction. Elsewhere, US Department of Labor data showed the labor market resilience. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 21 fell to 186K, below estimates of 205K.
Hence, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that tracks the buck’s value against a basket of peers, is erasing Wednesday’s losses and rising 0.44%, up at 102.097, a headwind for the GBP/USD.
Earlier, UK retail sales reported by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) edge slumped over the last month at the fastest rate since April 2022, reaffirming the weak state of the UK economy. Data showed sales plunging to -23 from 11in December’s report.“Retailers began the new year with a return to falling sales volumes, as the sector continues to face the twin headwinds of rising costs and squeezed household incomes,” CBI Martin Sartorius said.
Aside from this, Brexit news crossed wires and might positively impact the Pound Sterling. Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath commented that Ireland and the UK have a shared determination to secure an agreement after meeting with Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Thursday. McGrath added that negotiations around Northern Ireland reached a new level and that there’s a good atmosphere, even though there are still some issues to be resolved.
What to watch?
On Friday, the US economic docket will feature the US Federal Reserve preferred gauge for inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), with the monthly reading estimated at 0.3%, while annually based is foreseen at 4.4%. Headline PCE data is expected at 0.1% Mom and 5.5% YoY.
GBP/USD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2365
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.2398
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2193
|Daily SMA50
|1.2142
|Daily SMA100
|1.1749
|Daily SMA200
|1.1968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2283
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2436
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2169
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2203
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2437
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2477
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2554
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0900 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US seem to be helping the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.2400
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2350 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar strength amid mixed risk mood and strong US data makes it difficult for the pair to build on Wednesday's gains.
Gold: XAU/USD backs away from monthly highs, tests critical support at $1,920 Premium
Gold hits fresh multi-month highs slightly below $1,950 and then started to correct lower. The slide continued after the release of US economic data and as markets wobble ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting. XAU/USD hit momentarily level under $1,920 but it holding above.
ChainlinkPrice: LINK at risk of dropping 10% under inflated tail risk pressures
Chainlink (LINK) price action has been able to trade firmly higher in the beginning weeks of this year as quite a lot of tail risks from 2022 were moved a bit to the background.
NIO shares jump 5% in premarket on Tesla earnings coattails
Nio (NIO) stock has advanced 5.3% in Thursday's premarket due to Tesla (TSLA), the king of the electric vehicle industry, unveiling results of a bullish fourth quarter late Wednedsay.