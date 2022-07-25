- GBP/USD jumped to a fresh multi-week high amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- A positive intraday turnaround in the risk sentiment weighed on the safe-haven buck.
- Brexit woes might cap gains for the British pound ahead of the crucial FOMC decision.
The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1960 area on Monday and shot to a nearly three-week peak during the mid-European session. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.2065-1.2070 region, up over 0.50% for the day.
Friday's better-than-expected flash UK PMI prints reaffirmed market bets for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August and continued acting as a tailwind for the British pound. On the other hand, a positive turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a strong intraday rally in the equity markets - weighed on the safe-haven US dollar. In fact, the USD Index languished near its lowest level since July 5 touched on Friday, which, in turn, was seen as another factor that provided a goodish lift to the GBP/USD pair.
That said, growing concerns about a global economic downturn could keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. Apart from this, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields could offer support to the safe-haven greenback. Investors also remain worried that the UK government's controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill could trigger a trade war with the European Union amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. This could act as a headwind for sterling and further contribute to capping any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Investors might also be reluctant to place directional bets and prefer to wait for the outcome of the crucial FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 75 bps, though recession fears could force the US central bank to slow the pace of its aggressive policy tightening path. This, in turn, suggests that the Fed's policy outlook would now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help investors to determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair.
In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields would drive the USD demand amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US on Monday. Hence, it remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the positive move or meets with a fresh supply at higher levels. Nevertheless, acceptance above the 1.2045 horizontal resistance could be seen as a trigger for intraday traders and might have already set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2069
|Today Daily Change
|0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.2001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2007
|Daily SMA50
|1.2253
|Daily SMA100
|1.2575
|Daily SMA200
|1.303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2064
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1916
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2071
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!