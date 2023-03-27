GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains around mid-1.2200s, lacks follow-through

- GBP/USD regains positive traction on Monday and recovers a part of Friday’s modest losses.
- Rising US bond yields act as a tailwind for the USD and keep a lid on any meaningful upside.
- Traders now look to BoE Governor Bailey’s scheduled speech for short-term opportunities.
The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's late intraday rebound from sub-1.2200 levels and gains some positive traction on the first day of a new week. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session and is currently trading around mid-1.2200s, up nearly 0.15% for the day.
A further recovery in the US Treasury bond yields is seen lending some support to the US Dollar (USD) and turning out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve's signal that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector should cap any meaningful upside for the US bond yields. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone - as depicted by a fresh leg up in the US equity futures - keeps a lid on any the safe-haven Greenback and remains supportive of the bid tone surrounding the major.
News that First Citizens Bank & Trust Company will buy all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) calmed market nerves about the contagion risk and boost investors' confidence. Traders, however, remain worried about a full-blown banking crisis. In fact, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva warned over the weekend that risks to financial stability have increased. This, along with Russia's decision to shift nuclear weapons near Belarus, continues to keep a lid on any optimism in the markets.
In the absence of any relevant economic data, either from the UK or the US, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before placing fresh directional bets around the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey's scheduled speech later during the US session might influence the British Pound and provide some meaningful impetus to the major. Meanwhile, the focus will remain glued to the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - due on Friday.
From a technical perspective the pair is rangebound in the short term, with a cieling likely to provide resistance at 1.2435 and a floor to give support at circa 1.1790. GBP/USD is currently in an upleg within the range. A break above the 1.2345 level will probably signal a continuation up to the cieling.
Alternatively a break below the 1.2175 swing low of March 21 would probably indicate the start of a downleg, potentially back all the way to the range floor. The trend prior to the formation of the sideways consolidation was bullish, indicating a slightly higher chance of a breakout higher. The Chaikin Money Flow oscillator is used by technical analysts to provide an insight into the likely direction for a range breakout, however, on GBP/USD it is giving mixed messages.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2253
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.2233
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2085
|Daily SMA50
|1.2148
|Daily SMA100
|1.2093
|Daily SMA200
|1.1893
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2292
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2167
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2402
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.223
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2253
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2137
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2287
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.