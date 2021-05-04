GBP/USD has been under pressure as markets worry about jitters in the global recovery. Uncertainty around the Bank of England and elections in Scotland could keep sterling depressed through Thursday, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
See – EUR/GBP: Scoxit to eventually become an issue for the pound – Rabobank
Nervous traders could keep the pressure on GBP/USD on Tuesday and on Wednesday
“Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, has described the US economic recovery as ‘patchy’. The upswing in the world's largest economy is also running into supply issues. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly dropped in April, mostly due to price rises and delays in shipments. While these are ‘good problems’ to have, markets are more cautious and money is flowing to the safe-haven dollar.”
“Uncertainty is growing around local and regional elections due on Thursday. Perhaps the most important poll is in Scotland, where the Scottish National Party (SNP) may clinch an absolute majority, bringing the topic of Scottish Independence back on the table. Results will be known only on Friday morning and the pound could suffer until then.”
“Another source of uncertainty is the BoE’s ‘Super Thursday’ event on Thursday as well. Will Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues hint they would taper bond buys soon? Given Britain's quick immunization effort, such a move cannot be ruled out. Tapering would be positive for sterling, but nothing is certain until the BOE releases its announcement in two days' time.”
“Support awaits at 1.3855, the daily low, followed by 1.3825, which is where the 200 SMA hits the price. Resistance is at 1.3930, which is the weekly high, and then by 1.3980 and 1.4010.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
