GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2150 amid few fresh Brexit clues, ahead of Fed

- Brexit doldrums keep exerting downside pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
- Boris Johnson will travel Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
- Absence of fresh catalysts and markets' wait for FOMC trigger the quote’s latest pullback.
The GBP/USD pair pulls back from its multi-month low to 1.2150 ahead of the London open on Wednesday.
The quote remains sidelined off-late amid few catalysts from the UK, except for the PM Johnson’s repeated push to renegotiate the Brexit deal to the EU. It should also be noted that tension ahead of his Northern Ireland visit and the much-awaited monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve play their roles in limiting recent moves.
Not only British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s comments that the EU must scrap the backstop to avoid a no-deal Brexit but statements from Irish taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, also piled on the expectations of a hard UK exit from the bloc. Additionally, the UK Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, was also brightening the chances of a no-deal Brexit as spoke to the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier
The UK PM will travel to Northern Ireland today and meet few politicians there as his first call with Mr. Varadkar didn’t go well due to the Irish preference for the backstop.
While Brexit drama will be here to stay for a bit longer, market players will be keen to observe how the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) tackles the fears of slowdown at home. The Fed is widely anticipated to announce a 25 basis points rate cut with a start to balance-sheet normalization. However, upbeat remarks by the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell can trigger the US Dollar (USD) strength.
It should also be noted that ADP Employment Change and Chicago PMI from the US can entertain traders ahead of the key FOMC event. While the early signal to Friday’s NFP, the ADP number, is likely to increase from 102K to 150K, manufacturing activity index can also cross the contraction region with 50.5 level versus 49.7 earlier.
Additionally, final comments from the US-China trade talks in Shanghai increase the burden on market watchers.
Technical Analysis
Unless clearing 1.2438/42 area comprising 20-day moving average and January low, the pair isn’t expected to lure bulls while sellers can keep 1.2000 on the target-list with recent low surrounding 1.2100 being an intermediate halt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.