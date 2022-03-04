GBP/USD stabilises in 1.3200-1.3240 range during US trade, still set for big daily drop amid risk-off flows

- GBP/USD has been consolidating in a 1.3200-1.3240ish range since US trade began, on course for a daily drop of 0.8%.
- Risk-off related to the Ukraine crisis and commodity price surge coupled with strong US jobs data weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD has been going sideways since the start of US trade, for the most part sticking within a 1.3200-1.3240 range and unable to recover back to pre-US labour market data levels above the 1.3250 mark. At current levels near 1.3220, the pair trades with on the day losses of about 0.9%, putting the pair on course to post a weekly loss of about 1.4%. That would mark the worst such weak since November, but is nothing compared to EUR/USD’s more than 3.0% weekly loss, with the UK economy seen as a little less exposed to the fallout from the Ukraine war versus the Eurozone. Moreover, GBP has the benefit of being able to fall back on higher yields versus the euro and a central bank that still plans to hike interest rates in the near future (for now).
Whilst this has shielded sterling from seeing the same kind of underperformance as the euro, it has not been nearly enough to stop the rot against the buck and prevent cable from sliding underneath its earlier weekly 1.3270-1.3430ish range from earlier this week. The US dollar has two main things going for it versus GBP; firstly, its viewed as a safe-haven currency where sterling is not, meaning this week’s choppy equity market conditions weighed on GBP/USD. Secondly, though the BoE does have a head start versus the Fed having kicked off its hiking cycle at the end of last year, traders are confident that short-term US rates will soon surpass those in the UK. Indeed, the Fed Chair this week gave guidance that the Fed’s hiking cycle will begin later this month with a 25bps hike and be followed by series more over the course of the year.
Powell also noted that the pace of the hiking cycle could well be picked up if inflation doesn’t abate as expected later in the year. That’s much more dovish than the BoE guidance, who emphasised last month that they only see a “modest” hiking cycle. While geopolitics, commodities and risk appetite will be key GBP/USD drivers next week, the theme of BoE/Fed divergence will also be top of mind. US Consumer Price Inflation data for February on Thursday will be the main calendar event, while Friday’s backward-looking UK GDP report probably won’t get much attention as markets reassess growth outlooks in wake of recent geopolitical developments.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0112
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.84
|Today daily open
|1.3339
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3507
|Daily SMA50
|1.3526
|Daily SMA100
|1.3491
|Daily SMA200
|1.3658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3318
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3273
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3198
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3399
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3459
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3499
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under constant selling pressure near 1.0900
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level in 22 months below 1.0900. The broad-based dollar strength continues to weigh heavily on the pair after the February jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 678,000, beating the market forecast of 400,000 by a wide margin.
GBP/USD pushes lower toward 1.3200 on upbeat US NFP data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot in the American session on Friday and pushes lower toward 1.3200. The US Dollar Index is up more than 1% on the day after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' monthly report revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 678,000 in February, vs 400,000 expected.
Gold clings to modest gains after NFP, stays below $1,950
Gold edges slightly lower after testing $1,950 on Friday but manages to stay afloat in positive territory above $1,940. The impressive February jobs report from the US allowed Treasury bond yields to recover modestly, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Shiba Inu price under selling pressure could revisit $0.000020
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next. Subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter @FXScrypto and join our Telegram channel.
CEO reverses price hikes, but stock still set to break $50
Rivian (RIVN) stock remains highly volatile, one of its defining features, as it whipsawed around on Thursday with some conflicting news. The stock though still was weak and closed nearly 5% lower on Thursday at $50.91.