TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD softens below 1.3700 as Trump picks Warsh for Fed

  • GBP/USD softens to near 1.3670 in Monday’s early European session. 
  • Easing concerns over the Fed’s independence and hotter PPI inflation underpin the US Dollar. 
  • The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75%
GBP/USD softens below 1.3700 as Trump picks Warsh for Fed
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair loses ground to around 1.3670 during the early European session on Monday, pressured by renewed US Dollar demand. Signs of political stability in the United States (US) provide some support to the Greenback against the Pound Sterling (GBP). Traders will take more cues from the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data later on Monday.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Kevin Warsh, who prefers a smaller central bank balance sheet, would be his pick for the next Fed chair. Markets anticipate that Warsh may lean toward a smaller Fed balance sheet and hold the interest rate higher for longer, which provides some support to the USD and creates a headwind for the major pair. 

Hotter-than-expected US producer price inflation might contribute to the US Dollar’s upside, as it could further strengthen the case for the Fed to hold rates steady. The Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that the US Producer Price Index (PPI) climbed 3.0% YoY in December, beating the forecast of 2.7%. On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 0.5% MoM in December, above the market consensus and the previous reading of 0.2%.

On the Cable front, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-4 to cut the bank rate in December, the fourth quarter-point reduction of 2025. But most of its policymakers suggested the pace of rate cuts could slow. The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep its benchmark rate at 3.75% on Thursday, with Governor Andrew Bailey and colleagues keeping their options open.

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak near 1.1850 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s losses near 1.1850 in the early European trading hours on Monday. The pair remains vulnerable to further downside as the US Dollar stays firm following President Donald Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Fed Chair. The focus now shifts to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data. 

GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as markets mull a Fed under Warsh

GBP/USD drops below 1.3700 as markets mull a Fed under Warsh

GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3700 in the European morning on Monday. Traders weigh what a Federal Reserve under Kevin Warsh might look like, propping up the US Dollar at the expense of the Pound Sterling. The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index report is next of note later on Monday. 

Gold: Correction extends ahead of US ISM PMI

Gold: Correction extends ahead of US ISM PMI

Gold price extends correction to fresh monthly lows near $4,400 in European trading on Monday, pressured by some profit-taking. The precious metal continues its downtrend after reaching historic highs last week as Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair eases concerns over the US central bank’s independence, bolstering the US Dollar recovery. US ISM PMI Manufacturing PMI data is awaited. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

Warsh effect ripples through markets, central banks on deck this week

The first full month of the year is behind us, and, honestly, it has been rather more dramatic than most had anticipated when toasting the New Year. We wrapped up last week with US President Donald Trump announcing his Fed Chair pick. 

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin slips below $75,000 as selling pressure accelerates

Bitcoin (BTC) price falls below the $75,000 mark on Monday, having corrected nearly 11% in the previous week and reaching level not seen in nearly 10 months. Market momentum has clearly turned bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $70,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers