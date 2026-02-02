AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Holds losses to near 104.00, RBA rate decision looms

The AUD/JPY cross attracts some sellers near 104.05 during the early European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Australian Dollar (AUD) as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions from the January 22-23 meeting revealed growing hawkishness. Board members warned against falling "behind the curve" on inflation and called for timely rate hikes.

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision on Tuesday. The RBA is likely to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.85% at its February meeting. This expectation hike follows a rise in inflation, which saw the Consumer Price Index (CPI) climb to 3.8% in December. If the Australian central bank delivers a hawkish tone or signals multiple hikes, this could boost the Aussie against the JPY in the near term.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, AUD/JPY holds above a rising 100-day EMA, maintaining the medium-term uptrend. A pullback toward this average would test trend support. Spot trades below the lower Bollinger Band at 104.37 as the bands widen, signaling elevated volatility and a stretched downside. RSI at 41.21 sits below the 50 mark, confirming weakening momentum. Recovery could extend toward the middle band at 106.48, while continued pressure risks a retest of the 100-day EMA at 102.95.

Despite the broader bias remaining supported by the 100-day EMA, near-term traction has turned bearish after the break beneath the lower band. Any base above this average would improve the tone. The widening Bollinger Bands point to expanding volatility and could precede a directional move. RSI below 50 suggests rebounds could fade until momentum turns higher.

