- GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on Tuesday.
- US Dollar outperforms its rivals as investors return from holidays.
- Investors keep an eye on political developments in the UK.
After having spent the Asian session in a very tight range slightly below 1.2100, GBP/USD fell sharply in the European morning and touched its lowest level in a month near 1.1900. The pair was last seen losing 1.1% on the day at 1.1915.
Despite a lack of fundamental drivers, the US Dollar started the day on a firm footing with investors returning from the New Year holiday. The US Dollar Index, which lost nearly 1% in the last two trading days of 2022, rose decisively and advanced above 140.70, where it was up 1.2% on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, political jitters in the UK seem to be putting additional weight on the Pound Sterling. The Telegraph reported over the weekend that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had shelved the childcare reform that was designed to help parents save money and return to work. Additionally, the first of five consecutive days of national rail strikes have gone underway on Tuesday.
Later in the day, November Construction Spending and S&P Global's December (final) Manufacturing PMI from the US will ve looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of these data releases, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open in positive territory with US stock index futures rising arounf 1% during the European trading hours. Nevertheless, the risk positive market environment is yet to detail the US Dollar's rally.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1916
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0133
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.10
|Today daily open
|1.2049
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2151
|Daily SMA50
|1.1922
|Daily SMA100
|1.1667
|Daily SMA200
|1.2041
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2102
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2034
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1954
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2156
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
