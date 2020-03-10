GBP/USD: Slips below 1.3100 as Brexit fears renew, trade sentiment improves

- GBP/USD snaps five-day winning streak, reverses from early-February tops.
- Fresh calls to delay Brexit deadline, alter the UK’s approach weigh on the Cable.
- Risk-tone recovers amid global policymakers’ efforts to counter virus implications, China opens Wuhan for travelers.
GBP/USD fails to keep the bids beyond five-week top while declining to 1.3070, down 0.45%, ahead of the London open on Tuesday. Following the folly blown risk aversion wave, traders are paddling back on the sentiment. Also favoring the pullback are fresh doubts over Brexit ahead of Wednesday’s UK budget.
Global policymakers’ efforts to confine the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) seem to have recently renewed the market’s risk-tone. Among them, US President Donald Trump’s expected stimulus and China’s opening up of the epicenter Wuhan’s borders for travelers are the keys.
That said, the recovery in the US Treasury bonds, as well as the equity futures, likely helped the US dollar to bounce off the multi-month low.
Also favoring the pullback are fresh doubts over Brexit after the EU diplomats, also including some of the opposition Labour Party, raise doubts on the December 2020 deadline amid deal differences, COVID-19 concerns.
On the contrary, the Cable buyers are still hopeful as the BBC reports a bumper £5billion boost for British exports via the first post-Brexit budget, to be released on Wednesday. Earlier during the day, The Sun mentioned that Chancellor Rishi Sunak will also announce relief for salaried employees in his first budget.
Although there are a few economic data/events on the economic calendar, COVID-19/Brexit headlines are likely to keep the present pullback on its track.
Technical Analysis
200-bar SMA on the four-hour chart, near 1.2975, seems to limit the pair’s downside below 1.3000 while any upside below 1.3200-3215 area, including highs marked from January 07, seems to remain doubtful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3063
|Today Daily Change
|-64 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49%
|Today daily open
|1.3127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2945
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2994
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3201
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3035
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3098
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3041
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2875
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD heading back towards 1.1300 as USD rebound gains traction
EUR/USD extends the Asian retreat below the 1.1400 level into early European trading, as the US dollar recovery gathers steam across the board, with bears now targeting 1.1300 ahead of the Eurozone GDP release.
GBP/USD: Slips below 1.3100 as Brexit fears renew, trade sentiment improves
GBP/USD fails to keep the bids beyond five-week top while declining to 1.3050 ahead of the London open. Following the risk aversion wave, traders are paddling back on the sentiment. Also favoring the pullback are fresh doubts over Brexit ahead of Wednesday’s UK budget.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
WTI witnesses a chart-driven bounce after Monday's slump
WTI oil is witnessing a chart-driven bounce at press time, having hit a multi-year low of $27.40 on Monday. The bounce could be associated with the oversold conditions reported by technical indicators following Monday's dramatic fall.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.