- GBP/USD continues losing ground for the fourth straight day and drops to a fresh monthly low.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, the risk-off mood underpin the safe-haven USD and exert pressure.
- The UK’s bleak economic outlook continues to weigh on the GBP and contribute to the decline.
The GBP/USD pair turns lower for the fourth straight day on Monday and drops to over a one-month low during the early European session. The pair is currently trading just below the 1.1800 round-figure mark and seems vulnerable to prolonging its bearish trend witnessed over the past two weeks or so.
The US dollar buying remains unabated on the first day of a new week and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. In fact, the USD Index climbs to its highest level since mid-July amid firming expectations that the US central bank will stick to its aggressive policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials, which, along with a fresh bout of the global risk-aversion traders, continues to boost demand for the safe-haven greenback.
The British pound, on the other hand, is weighed down by the UK's bleak economic outlook and growing recession fears. The worries were further fueled by a further deterioration in the UK Gfk consumer confidence index, which dropped to another record low level of -44 in August. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed the prospects for a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in September and might undermine sterling. This, in turn, supports prospects for an extension of the GBP/USD pair's ongoing depreciating move.
Hence, a subsequent fall towards challenging the YTD low, around the 1.1760 region touched in July, now looks like a distinct possibility. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the USD price dynamics will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1795
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.1828
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2102
|Daily SMA50
|1.2088
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2876
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1937
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1792
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2148
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1792
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1882
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1768
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1623
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2058
EUR/USD falls below parity as dollar gathers strength Premium
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below the all-important parity level during the European trading hours on Monday. As safe-haven flows dominate the markets at the beginning of the week, the greenback continues to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
GBP/USD touches fresh multi-week lows below 1.1800
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since mid-July below 1.1800. The unabated dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs heavily on the pair ahead of Chicago Fed's National Activity Index.
Gold bears target $1,720 as US dollar keeps reins
Gold price remains under intense selling pressure at the start of the week, extending the previous week’s bearish momentum into the sixth straight day. The relentless demand for the safe-haven US dollar could be linked as the main underlying factor behind the latest sell-off in the bright metal.
Crypto markets scramble for recovery before the next crash
Bitcoin price saw a massive sell-off over the last four days and has been trying to consolidate and recover since then. Some altcoins have been much better at recovery than Ethereum and Ripple. Regardless, a recovery rally seems plausible for the crypto markets.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!