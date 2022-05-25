- GBP/USD has fallen back under 1.2500 on Wednesday as the dollar picks up pre-Fed speak/minutes and post-Tuesday's weak UK PMIs.
- The BoE/Fed policy differential remains a headwind, as do UK politics and UK/EU NIP tensions.
GBP/USD is back to trading below the 1.2500 level on Wednesday after failing to sustain a rally into the upper 1.2500s earlier in the day as the US dollar saw some dip-buying demand ahead of more Fed speak/minutes and US Durable Goods Orders data. The pair was last trading in the 1.2490s, down about 0.3% on the day, with traders also likely enticed to sell the earlier rally into the upper 1.2500s in lieu of Tuesday’s downbeat UK PMI data which reignited fears about UK economic weakness and cast further doubt about how much more the BoE can afford to tighten monetary policy.
BoE Chief Economist Huw did not react to the latest UK data in an interview published on Wednesday but did say that while he sees more tightening as needed, it won’t be necessary for the BoE to adopt a “super restrictive” policy stance. Pill highlighted the risks of overdoing tightening and worsening a recession versus the risks of not doing enough and allowing inflation to sustain momentum. By contrast, remarks from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard at 1615GMT followed by the release of the minutes of the Fed’s latest meeting at 1800GMT are expected to outline the Fed’s much more hawkish stance that significant further monetary tightening, including the possibility of taking interest rates well into restrictive territory, is likely.
That differential in central bank policy expectations may continue to block GBP/USD path high beyond the 1.2600 level. Indeed, the pair’s recent bullish trend looks at risk of breaking, which could open up the prospect of a dip back to its 21-Day Moving Average around 1.2425. A break below here would open the door to a move back to earlier monthly lows under 1.2200. Note that politics is also a potential headwind for sterling at the moment; UK PM Boris Johnson remains under pressure to step down with senior UK civil servant Sue Gray expected to publish a report on “partygate” later in the day. All the while, UK/EU tensions regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) continue to bubble.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2487
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.2532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2425
|Daily SMA50
|1.2809
|Daily SMA100
|1.3137
|Daily SMA200
|1.3349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2525
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2217
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.252
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.247
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2407
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2343
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2597
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0650 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide below 1.0650 in the early American session with the dollar continuing to gather strength. April Durable Goods Orders data from the US came in weaker than expected and investors now await FOMC's May meeting minutes.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated to the 1.2500 area in the European session on Wednesday. Despite the weaker-than-expected Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the greenback holds its ground. Eyes on FOMC Minutes.
Gold holds above $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has staged a modest rebound after having dropped toward $1,850 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 1% after disappointing US data, helping XAU/USD pull away from daily lows.
Why renowned technical analysts believe Bitcoin price has bottomed out
Bitcoin price has been dominated by bearish sentiment recently, but the BTC trend might be nearing a turnaround. Several leading analysts in the crypto community are arguing that Bitcoin price action has developed in a more irregular manner over the years and diminishing “cycles” imply Bitcoin has bottomed out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!