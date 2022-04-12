- GBP/USD sinking to test 1.30 the figure again as the US dollar firms up.
- Markets are volatile following a mixed day in sentiment with the US CPI data at the core of the moves.
- Uk data this week so far has been underwhelming and has weighed on the pound.
Trading at 1.3017, GBP/USD is slightly underwater in the mid-day New York session, down 0.1%. Sterling has been tested by the bears to below 1.30 the figure once again on Tuesday when it traded at a low of 1.2993 in the London session after sliding from a high of 1.3030. Cable has since rallied to a high for the day at 1.3053 but has since started to slide again, back below Monday's closing price.
It has been a day driven by flows through the US dollar rather than anything domestic-related to the pound. The greenback initially fell on Tuesday after US inflation data showed consumer prices rose by 8.5% in March compared to a year ago, boosted by oil and soaring gasoline prices.
While the initial readout came in slightly hotter than analysts expected, with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) posting the biggest monthly rise in consumer prices in 40 years, the data showed some signs that inflation may have peaked. Core CPI fell short of estimates, suggesting that the Federal Reserve might not need to be in such a hurry that the market has been pricing for.
The US seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index climbed 1.2% in March, as expected in markets. The gauge climbed from 0.8% in February, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. The CPI surged 8.5% year on year, the biggest annual gain since 1981. Gasoline prices soared more than 18% in March and accounted for more than half of all items' monthly increases. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, moved up by just 0.3%, which was below the 0.5% expectations and the smallest increase since September. Core CPI was up 0.5% in February.
Consequently, Wall Street's benchmarks climbed after government bond yields fell as money market traders pondered as to whether price increases have peaked at multi-decade highs. The US 10-year yield slumped by 7.4 basis points to 2.71%, falling back from a three-year high marked-up at the start of the week. The dollar index DXY fell 0.146% and reached a low of 99.74.
US dollar bulls move in again
However, we have seen a strong turnaround in the US dollar since. DXY is now 0.3% higher on the day and trades at fresh highs of around 100.275.
Money markets are having a rethink with the US Treasury's 10-year auction hitting a high yield of 2.72% on Tuesday, up from the 1.92% high in the previous month. The bid to cover ratio for the auction was 2.43, down from the 2.47 ratio in March. US stocks are also back under pressure and the 10-year yield is recovering from the lows of the day.
With inflation expectations remaining fairly steady, if the yield continues higher beyond the 2.836% highs, it will on track to test the October 2018 high near 3.26%. This leaves the bias to the upside for the greenback and Fed officials are likely to remain hawkish. Market expectations for a 50 bp hike next month will potentially keep the US dollar on track for the March 2020 high near 103.
Meanwhile, the UK began its monthly data dump on a soft note with February Gross Domestic Product falling in at 0.1% MoM vs. 0.2% expected and 0.8% in January, Industrial Production fell in at -0.6% MoM vs. 0.3% expected and 0.7% in January.
''It appears that the UK economy is already slowing ahead of the upcoming hikes in the payroll tax and the cap on household energy costs,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman said. As for the Labor market data, this too showed signs of growth losing momentum, despite very strong job vacancies.
''The UK economy faces headwinds from here, as was clear from the labour market data (and yesterday's trade figures). So, GBP/USD remains vulnerable to a more convincing break below 1.30,'' analysts at Societe Generale said.
Consumer Price Index data will be reported Wednesday.
Nomura analysts said that they ''see UK inflation peaking in spring 2022. Further energy price rises mean a further (slightly lower) peak in the autumn.''
''We see 25bp Bank of England rate hikes in May, August and November this year and February next, for a terminal rate of 1.75%.''
There are no BOE speakers scheduled for this week.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3014
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.303
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.3301
|Daily SMA100
|1.336
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2989
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2958
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2926
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3062
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3129
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches the year low as the dollar remains strong
EUR/USD trades at fresh monthly lows and not far from the year bottom at 1.0805. Core US CPI rose at a slightly softer pace than expected in March, which put mild pressure on the greenback. Nevertheless, the American currency got to recover the ground lost as stocks lost momentum.
GBP/USD is about to pierce the 1.3000 threshold
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.3050 area with the immediate reaction to the US inflation figures, and following upbeat UK employment figures. Nevertheless, the pair trimmed early gains and is now poised to turn red sub-1.3000
XAUUSD en route to test $2,000?
Commodity prices soared after the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation figures, resulting in Gold Price reaching $1,978.59 a troy ounce, its highest since mid-March.
Ripple will jump back to $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): US CPI shoots down hawks as equities bounce
The CPI data from the US just released should at least provide some relief to markets. While broadly in line and a little better in the core number, investors have been conditioned to expect the worst now from inflation figures.