GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid Brexit doldrums ahead of Biden-Johnson talks

- GBP/USD prints a three-day downtrend amid anxious markets.
- UK’s Frost conveyed no progress over Northern Ireland talks with EU’s Sefcovic.
- US President Biden criticizes UK PM Johnson over the key Brexit issue ahead of the meeting.
- BOE’s Haldane, Brexit headlines and US CPI become crucial catalysts to watch.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.4110, down 0.07% intraday, during a subdued Asian session on Thursday. Although cautious sentiment ahead of the key Brexit event and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) tests momentum traders, the recent negative headlines for the cable buyers seem to weigh on the quote.
Among them, The Times’ update over the last-ditched efforts to resolve the Northern Ireland (NI) issue by UK Brexit Minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic gained major attention. “The Brexit minister Lord Frost today said there had been “no breakthroughs” with the EU after “frank and honest” discussions about the Northern Ireland impasse, including policies on sausages and chilled meats,” said The Times.
On the same line was the headline, conveyed by The Times as well, saying US President Joe Biden accuses UK PM Boris Johnson of ‘Inflaming’ Irish tensions.
It’s worth noting that the upbeat comments from BOE’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane couldn’t win over the bears discussing a third covid wave in the UK, backed by comments from UK epidemiologist Neil Ferguson the previous day. BOE’s Haldane reiterated his push for tapering but markets want to hear something new.
Elsewhere, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting the UK-US leaders’ likely push against China during the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) meeting in London, starting from Friday. This joins the US passage of a bill to compete with Chinese technology companies and anticipated push for another detailed inquiry over the coronavirus (COVID-19) origins.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to the lowest since March but the cautious mood restricted the Wall Street moves, also limiting the S&P 500 Futures by the press time.
Moving on, another speech from BOE’s Haldane and Brexit headlines could keep entertaining the GBP/USD traders ahead of the key US CPI release. Should the price pressure in America flashes stronger signs than expected, coupled with the Brexit-negative headlines, GBP/USD is up for breaking the monthly range to the south.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD nears the lower-end of the near-term important trading area between 1.4080 and 1.4220. However, a downside break of 21-day SMA and bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4112
|Today Daily Change
|-44 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bullish flag around 1.2200, focus on ECB, US CPI
EUR/USD stays pressured around 1.2180-75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair refreshed weekly top the previous day before reversing from 1.2218. The pullback prints a bullish flag pattern the daily (1D) play.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
GBP/USD under some pressure ahead of Super Thursday
GBP/USD bears are seeking Biden to weigh on on Britain this week. Sterling was a little higher in early London trading, initially shrugging off post-Brexit trade issues over Northern Ireland. The US dollar is up in focus as the US CPI data looms.
Gold bears seeking for critical resistance to hold post US CPI
The markets are holding out for Super Thursday with the ECB and US CPI to lay the foundations ahead of the Fed. At the time of writing, Gold is trading at $1,891.26 and flat on the day having traded within a range of between $1,887.43 and $1,899.07 so far.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap DEX in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.