GBP/USD: Scope for further gains near term – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “Our view from yesterday (17 Feb, spot at 1.3585) still stands. As highlighted, upward momentum is building but GBP has to close above 1.3645 before a sustained advance is likely. The chance of GBP closing above 1.3645 has increased and a close above this level will shift the focus to 1.3680 followed by 1.3750. However, a break of 1.3545 (‘strong support’ level was at 1.3520 yesterday) would indicate that GBP is not ready to head higher just yet.”

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘risk is on the upside but nascent build-up in momentum suggests GBP is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 1.3645’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to a high of 1.3638 during NY session. For today, the overbought advance has scope to extend above 1.3645 but the next major resistance at 1.3680 is likely out of reach. On the downside, a breach of 1.3570 (minor support is at 1.3600) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.