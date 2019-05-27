GBP/USD reverses sharply to 1.2700 as Brexit uncertainty weighs

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Brexit anxiety, as Johnson set to replace PM May, continue to hurt Sterling.
  • Thin trading on account of the UK, US holiday to aggravate the moves.

Having faced rejection once again near the midpoint of 1.27 handle, the GBP/USD pair changed course and quickly eroded nearly 50-pips on increased anxiety over the UK political scenario and Brexit while the holiday-thinned markets also helped to accentuate the down move. The UK markets are closed today in observance of Spring Bank holiday.

The corrective upside in the spot from four-month lows of 1.2605 continues to run into stiff resistance, as the odds of the UK leaving the European Union on October 31st without a Brexit deal are seen rising, with the pro-Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson is expected to replace Theresa May as the British Prime Minister. It’s worth noting that four of eight leadership candidates have said Britain must leave the EU on Oct, 31st even if no deal is in place.

More so, the latest comments from the UK opposition Labour Party Finance Policy Chief McDonnell hinting towards a general election and a second referendum added to the Brexit chaos and weighed negatively on the British currency.

Earlier today, the pair extended its recovery to 1.2755 levels following the UK EU election outcome that showed that the Brexit Party secured the highest number of votes. Haresh Menghani, FXStreet’s Analyst notes, “the initial leg of recovery was supported by mostly upbeat UK retail sales data for April and got an additional boost after the UK PM Theresa May finally announced that she will be stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7th. Apart from the latest UK political development, the positive momentum was further supported by a modest US Dollar pullback from levels beyond the 98.00 handle - roughly two-year high.” 

“Both the UK and the US markets will remain closed on Monday and hence, any incoming Brexit-related news/development might turn out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum”, Haresh adds.

GBP/USD Technical Levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2705
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.2711
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2905
Daily SMA50 1.3009
Daily SMA100 1.3016
Daily SMA200 1.2957
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2733
Previous Daily Low 1.2647
Previous Weekly High 1.2815
Previous Weekly Low 1.2605
Previous Monthly High 1.3196
Previous Monthly Low 1.2865
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.268
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2661
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2611
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2574
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2783
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2834

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results

EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones.  Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength

GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65

After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited

Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders. 

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location