GBP/USD reverses sharply to 1.2700 as Brexit uncertainty weighs

- Brexit anxiety, as Johnson set to replace PM May, continue to hurt Sterling.
- Thin trading on account of the UK, US holiday to aggravate the moves.
Having faced rejection once again near the midpoint of 1.27 handle, the GBP/USD pair changed course and quickly eroded nearly 50-pips on increased anxiety over the UK political scenario and Brexit while the holiday-thinned markets also helped to accentuate the down move. The UK markets are closed today in observance of Spring Bank holiday.
The corrective upside in the spot from four-month lows of 1.2605 continues to run into stiff resistance, as the odds of the UK leaving the European Union on October 31st without a Brexit deal are seen rising, with the pro-Brexit hard-liner Boris Johnson is expected to replace Theresa May as the British Prime Minister. It’s worth noting that four of eight leadership candidates have said Britain must leave the EU on Oct, 31st even if no deal is in place.
More so, the latest comments from the UK opposition Labour Party Finance Policy Chief McDonnell hinting towards a general election and a second referendum added to the Brexit chaos and weighed negatively on the British currency.
Earlier today, the pair extended its recovery to 1.2755 levels following the UK EU election outcome that showed that the Brexit Party secured the highest number of votes. Haresh Menghani, FXStreet’s Analyst notes, “the initial leg of recovery was supported by mostly upbeat UK retail sales data for April and got an additional boost after the UK PM Theresa May finally announced that she will be stepping down as Conservative Party leader on June 7th. Apart from the latest UK political development, the positive momentum was further supported by a modest US Dollar pullback from levels beyond the 98.00 handle - roughly two-year high.”
“Both the UK and the US markets will remain closed on Monday and hence, any incoming Brexit-related news/development might turn out to be an exclusive driver of the pair's momentum”, Haresh adds.
GBP/USD Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2705
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2711
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2905
|Daily SMA50
|1.3009
|Daily SMA100
|1.3016
|Daily SMA200
|1.2957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2815
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2605
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3196
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2865
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.268
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2574
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2834
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds its ground amid mixed EU election results
EUR/USD is stable around 1.1200 amid mixed EU elections in which main parties lost ground to both centrist and extreme ones. Trump said he hopes for a deal with China. Liquidity is thin due to a UK holiday.
GBP/USD falls on Brexit concerns, USD strength
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.2700 as markets digest the EU elections and see a growing chance of a hard Brexit after Farage's victory. The USD is gaining strength amid trade concerns.
USD/JPY: bearish case firm as long as below 109.65
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair staged a modest recovery but struggled to gather momentum amid thin trading volume on Monday. The pair was up 0.18% on a daily basis 109.48.
Gold: Set-up points to additional gains, move beyond $1287-89 supply zone awaited
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European trading session on Monday. Technical set-up now seems to have turned in favor of bullish traders.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.