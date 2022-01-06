GBP/USD retreats further from multi-week high, slides back closer to 1.3500 mark

- Hawkish FOMC minutes-inspired USD strength pulled GBP/USD away from a near two-month high.
- The risk-off impulse further underpinned the safe-haven USD and also contributed to the selling bias.
- Investors now look forward to the final UK Services PMI and the US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.3600 mark, or a near two-month high and edged lower through the first half of the trading on Thursday. The pair maintained its offered tone heading into the European session and was last seen flirting with the daily low, around the 1.3520-15 region.
The December 14-15 FOMC policy meeting minutes pointed to a faster-than-expected rise in interest rates. Moreover, almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase. A big shift in policymakers' tone continued underpinning the US dollar, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some follow-through selling around the GBP/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the market was quick to price in a roughly 80% chance of a 25 bps Fed hike by March 2022. This acted as a fresh catalyst for an extended selloff in the US bond markets, which along with worries about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant triggered a steep fall in the equity markets. The risk-off impulse further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerted additional pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
That said, hopes that the Omicron outbreak won't derail the UK economy and rising bets for a further policy tightening by the Bank of England could lend some support to the British pound. That said, the worsening COVID-19 situation in Britain could act as a headwind for the sterling. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders and before positioning for any firm near-term direction for the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the final UK Services PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3526
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.355
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3368
|Daily SMA50
|1.3406
|Daily SMA100
|1.3558
|Daily SMA200
|1.3743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3599
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3523
|Previous Weekly High
|1.355
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3393
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.357
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3481
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3439
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
