- GBP/USD is meandering near weekly lows amid the looming UK political crisis.
- Markets are risk averse but the US dollar fails to capitalize ahead of data, Fedspeak.
- Cable needs daily closing below 1.1222 to extend the ongoing bearish momentum.
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot in the European session, keeping its range around 1.1200, as sellers retain control amid looming concerns over the UK leadership crisis. Although some Conservative (Tory) MPs continue to show their confidence in the UK PM Liz Truss, several backbenchers are calling for leadership replacement after the recent fiscal fiasco.
According to the ITV television channel, some ministers noted that PM Truss will be asked to resign, either in the coming days or after October 31. Meanwhile, TimesRadio reported that three Tory MPs told the British media outlet that Liz Truss needs to resign now. Britain's Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s abrupt resignation on Wednesday raises doubts about PM Truss’ leadership authority and the UK political tensions are keeping cable at weekly lows.
Further, comments from BoE deputy governor Ben Broadbent are also exerting downside pressure on the pound. Broadbent casts doubts on market pricing prompting a further reduction in expectations for the terminal rate by around 15 bps since the close on Wednesday. The BoE deputy governor said that "whether official interest rates have to rise by quite as much as currently priced in financial markets remains to be seen.”
However, losses in the major appear capped by a broadly weaker US dollar even as the Treasury yields hold near multi-year highs. Attention now turns towards the US Jobless Claims and Housing data while speeches from Fed officials will be also closely scrutinized for fresh dollar valuations.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/USD has breached the rising trendline support on the daily chart, aligned at 1.1222.
A daily close below the latter is needed to confirm a downside break and extend the downtrend towards the mildly bearish 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.1132.
Further south, the 1.1100 figure will be on sellers’ radars. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inching lower below the midline, favoring the bearish bias going forward.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
On the flip side, recapturing the abovementioned trendline support-turned-resistance is critical for any meaningful recovery in the pair.
The next upside barrier for bulls is seen at the previous day’s high of 1.1358, above which the descending 50 DMA at 1.1444 could come into play.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1201
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.113
|Daily SMA50
|1.1465
|Daily SMA100
|1.1809
|Daily SMA200
|1.2443
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1358
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1381
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1251
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0977
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1495
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1250 on USD weakness, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1250 on the latest UK political headlines. The US dollar extends weakness, despite higher Treasury yields, as risk sentiment recovers. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD recaptures 0.9800 on renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is advancing above 0.9800 heading towards the US open. The US dollar extends losses amid an improvement in the market mood. Positive Treasury yields could cap the gains in the main currency pair.
Gold bounces towards $1,650 as USD extends decline
Gold stages a modest recovery from over a three-week low touched earlier this Thursday, as the US dollar extends its retreat amid a positive shift in market sentiment. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and elevated bond yields acted as a headwind for XAU/USD, earlier on.
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano prepare for November rally, traders in euphoria
Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment considers that the crowd is currently euphoric on these cryptocurrencies.
NIO tumbles as further lockdowns in China cripple ADR stocks
Nio (NIO) plummeted lower and hit a fresh 52-week low as rising concerns over lockdowns in key transportation hubs could once again impact China’s supply chains.