The NZD/USD pair rebounds from its lowest level since early December, around the 0.5725-0.5720 region, touched during the Asian session on Monday, and fills the weekly bearish gap opening. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move up and currently trade just above mid-0.5700s, down 0.15% for the day.

The US Dollar (USD) prolongs its recent goodish recovery move from a multi-month trough, touched in December, and climbs to a three-week high amid the global flight to safety, bolstered by rising geopolitical tensions. The US Army's Delta Force, an elite special forces unit, attacked Venezuela and captured its President Nicolás Maduro, along with his wife, on Saturday. This comes on top of the protracted Russia-Ukraine war, unrest in Iran, and issues surrounding Gaza, which benefits the safe-haven buck and acts as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The upside for the USD, however, seems limited in the wake of speculation about more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year. This marks a significant divergence as compared to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) hawkish outlook on the future policy path. In fact, RBNZ Governor Ann Breman had said that the policy rate is likely to remain at its current level for an extended period if economic conditions unfold as expected. This, in turn, supports the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and further limits deeper losses for the NZD/USD pair.

Spot prices, meanwhile, move little after data published by RatingDog showed that China's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged lower to 52.0 in December from 52.1 in the previous month. Moving ahead, traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the North American session. Furthermore, this week's important US macro data, scheduled at the start of a new month, including the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, geopolitical developments would drive the NZD/USD pair in the near term.