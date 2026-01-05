EUR/USD falls to near 1.1700 due to safe-haven demand

EUR/USD extends its losses, trading around 1.1710 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) strengthens on safe-haven demand, driven by a renewed rise in geopolitical risks following the United States’ (US) capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

CNN reported over the weekend that the US President Donald Trump administration ordered a “large-scale strike against Venezuela” and captured President Maduro to face charges, without congressional approval. Trump added that the US would oversee Venezuela until a safe, orderly, and judicious transition could take place.

However, the upside of the US Dollar could be restrained due to expectations of two additional Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. Markets are bracing for US President Donald Trump to nominate a new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May, a move that could tilt monetary policy toward lower interest rates.

The Euro (EUR) could find support against the Greenback as monetary policy paths diverge between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed). The ECB kept interest rates unchanged in December 2025 and signaled they are likely to remain on hold for an extended period. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that heightened uncertainty makes it difficult to offer clear forward guidance on future policy decisions.