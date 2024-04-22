GBP/USD remains on the defensive near 1.2350, investors await UK, US PMI data

The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive near 1.2350, the lowest since mid-November on Tuesday during the early Asian session. The USD Index (DXY) consolidates its gains above 106.10 as traders await the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from the US and UK for April. The Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers agreed that inflation in the US is coming down slowly, but remains high. Therefore, the US central bank is not in a hurry on interest rate cuts. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that interest rates will have to be kept at a "restrictive level" and might only ease "at the end of 2024”. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee signaled a longer timeline for rate cuts as progress on inflation had "stalled.”. The hawkish stance of the Fed on interest rates so far this year has boosted the US Dollar (USD) and created a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. On Monday, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.15 in March from 0.09 in the previous reading, according to the Fed Bank of Chicago. The attention will shift to the April PMI reports, due later on Tuesday. Both manufacturing and Services PMI figures are projected to improve in April. If the reports show a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could provide some support to the Greenback and cap the major pair’s upside. On the other hand, interest rate futures are fully priced in a first quarter-point interest rate cut by the Bank of England for August and see two rate cuts before the end of the year. The growing speculation that the UK central bank will cut the interest rate earlier than the US Fed exerts some selling pressure on the Pound Sterling (GBP). Last week, BoE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the progress on UK inflation and the downbeat economic outlook will allow the BoE to begin the rate cut cycle earlier than previously expected. Investors have priced in a 60% odds of a June rate cut near 60%, per Reuters.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.