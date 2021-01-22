GBP/USD remains depressed near daily lows, holds above mid-1.3600s

- Indications of an extended lockdown in the UK prompted some selling around GBP/USD.
- Disappointing releases of UK Retail Sales and PMIs further undermined the British pound.
- A pullback in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven USD and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to hold its neck above mid-1.3600s.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week, snapping three consecutive days of the winning streak, and erased the previous day's positive move to fresh 32-month tops. The British pound was weighed down by the possibility of an extended coronavirus-induced lockdown in Britain. In fact, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was "too early" to say whether England's Covid restrictions will be lifted by spring.
The intraday selling bias surrounding the sterling picked up pace in reaction to downbeat UK Retail Sales figures for December. The bearish pressure remained unabated following the release of worse-than-anticipated flash UK PMI prints. This further added to worries about the UK economic growth at the start of 2021 and affected the GBP negatively.
Apart from this, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven status. This was seen as another factor that further contributed to the GBP/USD pair's intraday downfall. That said, retreating US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and helped limit any further losses for the major.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near-term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to end the week with gains of around 0.6% as market participants look forward to the US PMI prints for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3672
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.48
|Today daily open
|1.3738
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3605
|Daily SMA50
|1.3463
|Daily SMA100
|1.3216
|Daily SMA200
|1.2936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3746
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.371
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3451
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3678
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3806
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.22 as eurozone PMIs beat estimates
EUR/USD has been recovering and rising toward 1.22 as January's eurozone PMIs beat expectations. Earlier, the pair was under pressure amid a souring market mood related to coronavirus and doubts about US stimulus. President Biden speaks about the economy later on.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK data
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.37 after UK Retail Sales disappointed with only 0.3% and January's preliminary PMIs also missed estimates. Biden's speech and covid figures are eyed.
Gold retreats further from two-week tops, slides below $1850 level
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted some selling around gold on Friday. A pullback in the equity markets, sliding US bond yields might help limit the losses.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).