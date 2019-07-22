GBP/USD refreshes session lows, back below 1.2500 handle

- News of potential ministerial resignations exerts some pressure in the last hour.
- Tempered Fed rate cut bets underpins the USD and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.2475 region in the last hour.
The latest leg of a sudden drop of over 35-pips, dragging the pair farther below the key 1.2500 psychological mark came in reaction to the UK political headlines, suggesting that the ministerial resignations could begin later this Monday.
It is worth reporting that UK chancellor of the exchequers Phillip Hammond, along with the Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor David Guake stand ready to resign if Boris Johnson - the frontrunner, becomes the next British PM.
On the other hand, the US Dollar remains supported by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's comments on Friday, saying that a 25 bps rate cut seems appropriate as the current US economic condition doesn't warrant a larger cut.
The downside, however, remained limited, at least for the time being, as investors still seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Tory leadership voting results, expected to be announced on Tuesday, and absent relevant economic data.
Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for the resumption of the pair's well-established bearish trend and a possible move back towards challenging 27-month lows set last Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.248
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2503
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2569
|Daily SMA50
|1.2646
|Daily SMA100
|1.2868
|Daily SMA200
|1.2875
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2557
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2476
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2579
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2382
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2784
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2506
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2507
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2526
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2467
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2431
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2387
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
