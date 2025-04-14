GBP/USD recovery rally continues uninterrupted for a fifth straight session

- GBP/USD rose another 0.75% on Monday, climbing for a week straight.
- The Sterling’s broad recovery against the Greenback is poised to run up against key UK data this week.
- UK labor figures are due on Tuesday, followed by UK CPI inflation data on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rose three-quarters of one percent on Monday, climbing for a fifth straight trading session as the Pound Sterling continues to reclaim ground against the softening Greenback. Despite the GBP’s firm run up the charts against the USD, challenges still lie ahead with key UK economic data on the release docket for this week.
UK labor data will be posted early during the Tuesday London market session. The ILO Unemployment Rate for the 3 months ended in February is expected to hold steady at 4.4%, and the Claimant Count Change for March is forecast to ease to 30.3K from February’s 44.2K.
UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation figures will be posted on Wednesday. Headline UK CPI inflation is forecast to tick down to 2.7% YoY from the previous period’s 2.8%, while core CPI inflation is expected to remain stubbornly pinned at 3.5% YoY.
GBP/USD price forecast
GBP/USD is testing multi-month highs near the 1.3200 handle after rising for a week straight. Cable has risen 3.88% bottom-to-top after the last swing low into the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.2700.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates its recent substantial gains to over one-week high
AUD/USD holds steady above the 0.6300 mark during the Asian session on Tuesday and remains close to a one-and-half-week top touched the previous day. The USD finds some support following the recent sell-off and caps the pair near the 100-day SMA amid the escalating US-China trade war.
USD/JPY trades with positive bias above 143.00; upside potential seems limited
USD/JPY gains some positive traction on Tuesday and now seems to have snapped a three day losing streak to a multi-month low touched last week. The upbeat market mood undermines the safe-haven JPY and lends support amid a modest USD uptick.
Gold price holds steady above $3,200; remains close to all-time peak
Gold price trades above the $3,200 mark following the previous day's modest pullback from a fresh record high as the escalating US-China trade war continues to underpin the safe-haven bullion. Moreover, the Fed rate cut bets lend support to the XAU/USD.
Solana ETF to debut in Canada after approval from regulators
Solana ETF will go live in Canada this week after the Ontario Securities Commission greenlighted applications from Purpose, Evolve, CI and 3iQ. The products will allow staking, enabling investors to earn yield on their holdings.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.