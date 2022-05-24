  • GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday amid renewed USD weakness.
  • A goodish pickup in the shared currency dragged the buck to a fresh monthly low.
  • The risk-off mood should limit losses for the greenback and cap gains for the pair.

The GBP/USD pair reversed modest intraday losses and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, closer to the 1.2600 round-figure mark during the early European session.

Following a brief consolidation, the US dollar came under some renewed selling pressure and dropped to a fresh monthly low on Tuesday amid a goodish pickup in demand for the shared currency. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some dip-buying near the mid-1.2500s, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction.

The worsening global economic outlook continued weighing on investors' sentiment and triggered a fresh bout of global risk-aversion trade. This was evident from a sea of red across the equity markets, which should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck amid expectations that the Fed would need to take more drastic action to bring inflation under control.

Apart from this, the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol should hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British pound. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of the recent strong recovery move from the YTD low, around the 1.2155 region touched earlier this month.

Market participants now look forward to the release of PMI prints from the UK and the US, which will drive the market risk sentiment and influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech during the early North American session. This, in turn, should provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2594
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2588
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2427
Daily SMA50 1.2819
Daily SMA100 1.3147
Daily SMA200 1.3355
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2601
Previous Daily Low 1.2479
Previous Weekly High 1.2525
Previous Weekly Low 1.2217
Previous Monthly High 1.3167
Previous Monthly Low 1.2411
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2555
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2526
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2434
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2389
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2678
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2755

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

