GBP/USD recovers further from multi-week lows, eyeing 1.3700 mark

- GBP/USD gained some positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- The risk-on impulse in the markets weighed on the safe-haven USD and provided a modest lift.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields might continue to act as a tailwind for the USD.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3680 region in the last hour.
The pair attracted some buying during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and recovered a part of the overnight slump to four-week lows. The uptick allowed the GBP/USD pair to snap three consecutive days of the losing streak and was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar weakness.
The risk-on impulse – as depicted by a solid rebound in the equity markets – was seen as a key factor that undermined the safe-haven demand. However, fears of a potential China Evergrande default might keep a lid on the market optimism amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement.
Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus sooner rather than later. This, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, should act as a tailwind for the USD and cap gains for the GBP/USD pair, warranting caution for bulls.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, leaving the GBP/USD pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. This further makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3700 mark before positioning for any further gains.
Later during the early North American session, the US housing market data might also do little to provide any meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The market focus remains glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting for clues about the Fed's tapering plan.
Apart from this, investors will further take cues from the latest policy update by the Bank of England, scheduled on Thursday. The key central bank events should help determine the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3681
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3785
|Daily SMA50
|1.38
|Daily SMA100
|1.391
|Daily SMA200
|1.3839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3641
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3913
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.371
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3503
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3725
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.1750 amid softer dollar
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery towards 1.1750 after the previous day’s fallout. The US dollar pares initial gains, still holds above 93.00. Indebted China’s Evergrande fears and pre-Fed anxiety could keep the further upside elusive for the currency pair.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3700 amid improving mood
GBP/USD keeps recovery intact towards 1.3700, snapping a three-day downtrend. The US dollar eases despite firmer Treasury yields as market sentiment improves. UK PM Johnson’s UN appearance, China’s Evergrande and Fed will be in focus amid a light calendar.
XAU/USD bears keep $1752 in sight ahead of Fed
Gold price is consolidating Monday’s rebound, as the bulls turn cautious heading into the two-day FOMC meeting that begins later this Tuesday. Expectations of Fed’s tapering plan remain alive and kicking tempering the mood around gold investors.
AVAX price eyes 16% ascent as buy signal foreshadows
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
Can the Fed disrupt stock market gains?
This week the much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting is being held, yet financial markets are in risk-off mode due to fears about the world’s most indebted property company, Evergrande. The Chinese company has seen its share price tumble since it warned that ...