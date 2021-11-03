GBP/USD reclaims 1.3650 level post strong Service PMIs, Fed & BoE in focus

- GBP/USD is the joint best performing G10 currency on Wednesday alongside NZD.
- However, FX markets are mostly in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Fed meeting.
GBP/USD is at present trading back to the north of the 1.3650 level, having bounced from Asia Pacific session lows close to 1.3600. With the pair higher by about 0.3% so far on the session, pound sterling is the best performing G10 currency this morning alongside the New Zealand dollar. Unlike for the New Zealand dollar, which is benefitting from a stellar Q3 jobs report released during the Asia Pacific session on Wednesday, the reason’s for GBP/USD outperformance on Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated Fed monetary policy announcement is not clear.
Looking at FX markets more broadly, conditions are mostly subdued, with most of the rest of the G10 majors flat, with traders/market participants reluctant to place big bets ahead of the Fed meeting at 1800GMT and the post-meeting press conference with Fed Chair Powell at 1830GMT. The US dollar broadly ignored a stronger than expected estimate of national employment change in October from US payroll processing company ADP (which came in at 571K versus forecasts for 400K), and was unfazed by a significantly stronger than expected ISM Services PMI survey, also for October. With regards to the latter, the headline index rose to its highest since the series began at 66.7, well above forecasts for 62.0, amid a sharp rise in the business activity and new orders subindices, a sign that US growth momentum has picked up sharply at the start of Q4.
GBP outperformance could be a reflection of economic optimism after IHS Markit released their final version of the October UK Services PMI survey this morning, which saw the headline index get a decent upwards revision to 59.1 from the prior estimate of 58.0, a substantial jump from September’s reading of 55.4. That suggests economic growth momentum has improved in the UK economy heading into October. According to Duncan Brock, Group Director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, “the dominant service sector in the UK economy had a surprisingly good month in October with a strong uptick in overall output, job creation and new orders as business and consumers began to spend again unfettered by lockdown and pandemic restrictions”.
Elsewhere, Brexit remains in the headlines; UK PM Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that the UK wants “substantive” changes to the existing Northern Ireland Protocol. Political analysts expect the UK to soon trigger Article 16, which allows to the UK to take unilateral action on the agreement if it deems the application of the protocol is resulting in serious negative consequences. EU leaders are warning the UK against taking such a step, as it opens up the prospect of further fraught negotiations on trade and legal matters that may escalate, as the ongoing UK/France fishing row also threatens to. The tone of the news on this latter dispute has improved in recent days however after the French opted not to impose retaliatory measures on the UK overfishing access and French government ministers recently praised the UK government’s constructive approach to discussions on fishing.
Looking ahead, traders won’t have much time to rest following Wednesday’s Fed event, with attention turning to a live Bank of England meeting on Thursday, where economists are split over whether or not the bank will hike rates by 15bps.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3659
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|1.3613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.37
|Daily SMA50
|1.3712
|Daily SMA100
|1.3771
|Daily SMA200
|1.3852
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3683
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3606
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3829
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3834
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3635
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3654
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3662
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3739
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1600 on dovish ECB commentary, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.1600 on Wednesday as the dovish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials limit the common currency's upside. Investors await ISM Services PMI data ahead of Fed's policy announcements.
GBP/USD retreats from session highs, trades below mid-1.3600s
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3700 during the European session but lost its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. The renewed dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements and Brexit jitters cap the pair's upside.
Gold drops below $1,770 on pre-Fed dollar strength
Gold came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session with the upbeat ADP employment data from the US providing a boost to the greenback. Investors await the Fed's monetary policy announcements.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Preview: Inflation, employment and interest rates Premium
The Fed is expected to announce a reduction in its $120 billion bond purchase program that began in March 2020. Fed officials have been preparing markets for six months and should act despite slowing GDP and employment. Powell’s comments will set market direction.