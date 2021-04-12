GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from 100-DMA support, jumps back above 1.3700 mark

- GBP/USD witnessed an intraday short-covering from 100-day SMA, near the 1.3670-65 region.
- Sliding US bond yields capped the upside for the USD bulls and extended support to the major.
- The set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish trades and supports prospects for further losses.
The GBP/USD pair recovered over 50 pips from two-month lows and jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 1.3720-25 region during the early European session.
A weaker tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any strong gains for the US dollar, at least for the time being. This, in turn, assisted the GBP/USD pair to once again rebound from the 100-day SMA support, near the 1.3670-65 region. That said, a combination of factors might hold bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap the upside for the major.
A possible link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare blood clotting disorder forced the UK's medical regulator to issue a temporary ban on the jab for the below 30 age group. The development could delay the UK government's plan to reopen the economy and could act as a key headwind for the British pound amid the latest unrest in Northern Ireland.
On the other hand, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upbeat comments should continue to underpin demand for the safe-haven USD. News that one of Iran's nuclear facilities was hit by a terrorist act dented investor’s appetite for perceived riskier assets and benefitted traditional safe-haven assets, including the USD.
Meanwhile, Powell – during an interview with 60 Minutes over the weekend – said that the US economy is set to make a turnaround and increased growth should provide more jobs. The comments reinforced market expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery, bolstered by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan.
Powell further added that the Fed wants inflation moderately above 2% for some time but does not want it to go materially above 2%. It is worth mentioning that the reflation trade has been fueling speculations about an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period, which could further lend support to the USD.
The fundamental backdrop still favours bearish traders and hence, the intraday bounce could be solely attributed to some short-covering move, which runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. Any subsequent positive move might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.3735-40 region amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.371
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3708
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3811
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3686
|Daily SMA200
|1.3334
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3751
|Previous Daily Low
|1.367
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3919
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.367
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3701
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3749
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.379
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.383
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
Gold: $1,730 holds the key for XAU/USD bulls amid a modest USD strength
A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The risk-off mood, softer US bond yields extended some support and might help limit losses.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.