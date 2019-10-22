GBP/USD quickly reverses a dip to sub-1.2900 levels, focus remains on Brexit

- The incoming Brexit-related headlines continue to influence the price action.
- Johnson confirms to push for election if MPs reject his fast-tracked timetable.
The GBP/USD pair momentarily slipped below the 1.2900 handle during the early North-American session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
The pair witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday as investors seemed inclined to lighten their bullish bets ahead of the key Brexit deal votes. The first vote on the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal is scheduled at 18:00 GMT and if passed, will be followed by a discussion on the timetable for the Withdrawal Agreement bill.
Brexit headlines remain an exclusive driver
The sentiment deteriorated further after Johnson's spokesman said that there’s no guarantee of the European Union (EU) granting an extension. This now makes it even more important for the UK government to win Tuesday's vote in order to proceed to the next stage of legislation and get the Brexit done by October 31.
Meanwhile, the latest leg of a slide over the past hour or so could further be attributed to reports, indicating that if the UK lawmakers vote down the legislative timetable then the government will push for an election before Christmas. The news, confirmed by Boris Johnson, added a bit of uncertainty and exerted some additional downward pressure on the British Pound.
However, the fact that chances for the approval of the Withdrawal Act Bill (WAB) have been improving, the downtick lacked any strong follow-through selling and remained limited, rather attracted some dip-buying interest and helped the pair to quickly rebound around 30-35 pips from session lows.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2914
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|1.2958
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2493
|Daily SMA50
|1.2359
|Daily SMA100
|1.2424
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3013
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2875
|Previous Weekly High
|1.299
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2515
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.296
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2746
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3023
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3161
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.