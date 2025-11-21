GBP/USD Price Forecast: Holds gains near 1.3100, but bearish momentum persists below 100-day EMA

The GBP/USD pair strengthens to around 1.3090 during the early European session on Friday. Nonetheless, the potential upside for the major pair might be limited amid growing expectations of the Bank of England (BoE) rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting in December. Traders brace for the UK Retail Sales data later on Friday, along with the flash UK S&P Global PMI Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

Recent weak UK economic data, such as Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, disappointing GDP, and Industrial Production readings, have boosted a BoE rate cut bets in the December meeting. The UK central bank is expected to cut interest rates in December and again early next year as inflation cools over the coming months, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who last month expected borrowing costs to remain unchanged for the remainder of this year.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, GBP/USD trades at 1.3091. The descending 100-day EMA at 1.3323 continues to cap rebounds and preserves a broader bearish bias. Price action remains settled below this average, keeping the focus on the downside. RSI at 39 stays below the 50 midline, confirming weak momentum without oversold stress. A daily close back above the EMA would ease pressure.

Bollinger Bands contract, with price holding beneath the 20-period midline at 1.3148, signaling reduced volatility. The narrowing envelope indicates a coiling phase. A close above the midline could open a run toward the upper band at 1.3290, while failure to reclaim it would leave the lower band at 1.3005 exposed. The near-term tone stays heavy unless buyers retake the mid-band.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)