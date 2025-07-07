GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward 1.3600 after breaking below nine-day EMA

- GBP/USD may find initial resistance at nine-day EMA of 1.3645
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds slightly above the 50 mark, reinforcing a mild bullish bias.
- The primary support appears around monthly low at 1.3562.
The GBP/USD pair extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around 1.3620 during the Asian hours on Monday. The bullish bias persists as the daily chart’s technical analysis indicates that the pair remains within the ascending channel pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains slightly above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias. However, the GBP/USD pair has moved below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), suggesting the short-term price momentum is weaker.
On the upside, the GBP/USD pair may test the immediate barrier at nine-day EMA of 1.3645, followed by the 1.3788, the highest since October 2021, which was recorded on July 1. A successful breach above this level could reinforce the bullish bias and support the pair to approach the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3820.
The GBP/USD pair could target the primary support around monthly low at 1.3562. A break below this level could put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA of 1.3468, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3540.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|0.28%
|0.59%
|0.28%
|0.85%
|0.85%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|0.15%
|0.20%
|0.11%
|0.77%
|0.70%
|0.03%
|GBP
|-0.28%
|-0.15%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.63%
|0.56%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|-0.59%
|-0.20%
|-0.02%
|-0.07%
|0.48%
|0.49%
|-0.34%
|CAD
|-0.28%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|0.58%
|0.58%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|-0.85%
|-0.77%
|-0.63%
|-0.48%
|-0.58%
|0.03%
|-0.86%
|NZD
|-0.85%
|-0.70%
|-0.56%
|-0.49%
|-0.58%
|-0.03%
|-0.80%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|0.34%
|0.23%
|0.86%
|0.80%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
