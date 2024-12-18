- GBP/USD slides to 1.2695, under pressure from a strengthening US Dollar and a 'death cross' technical formation.
- Key support levels for GBP/USD set at 1.2665 and 1.2605, with further downside risk to the November low of 1.2486.
- Upside resistance seen near 1.2814/16, where the 50-day and 200-day SMAs converge, extending to the 100-day SMA at 1.2893.
The Pound Sterling lost some ground against the US Dollar on Wednesday even though UK inflation data for November was higher than in the previous month. This and expansionary fiscal policy might prevent the Bank of England from cutting rates, although the economy has shown some signs of weakness. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2695, failing to clear the 1.2700 mark decisively.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Price action suggests that further US Dollar strength may weigh on the GBP/USD. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) dropped below the 200-day SMA, confirming the formation of a ‘death cross,’ indicating further downside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that sellers are in charge as the RSI aims lower in bearish territory,
That said, GBP/USD's first support would be the December 17 low of 1.2665. If cleared, it will clear the path to test 1.2605, the December 13 law, followed by the November 22 cycle low of 1.2486.
On the other hand, if GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700, buyers must climb above the 1.2814/16 area, the confluence of the 50 and 200-day SMAs. Once surpassed, they could challenge the 100-day SMA at around 1.2893.
GBP/USD Price Chart – Daily
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.06%
|0.07%
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|0.17%
|0.31%
|0.09%
|EUR
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.27%
|0.02%
|0.22%
|0.37%
|0.14%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|-0.10%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|0.02%
|JPY
|-0.18%
|-0.27%
|-0.12%
|-0.24%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|0.24%
|0.20%
|0.34%
|0.12%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.22%
|-0.10%
|0.03%
|-0.20%
|0.14%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.31%
|-0.37%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.34%
|-0.14%
|-0.22%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|0.08%
|0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500 ahead of Fed rate call
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range at around 1.0500 in on Wednesday. The pair's further upside remains capped as traders stay cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.2700 following the earlier decline. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3%, as expected. Investors gear up for the Fed's monetary policy decisions.
Gold near weekly lows ahead of Fed
Gold is practically flat near $2,650 on Wednesday after bouncing up from a one-week low it set on Tuesday. The precious metal remains on the defensive as the market braces for the outcome of the last Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting of the year.
Federal Reserve set for hawkish interest-rate cut as traders dial back chances of additional easing in 2025
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 bps at the last meeting of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks and the revised dot plot could provide important clues about the interest-rate outlook.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.