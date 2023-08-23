GBP/USD Price Analysis: Trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

- GBP/USD experiences strength due to the possibility of interest rate hikes by the BoE.
- 55-day EMA acts as the immediate support aligned to the weekly low at 1.2710.
- MACD suggests mixed sentiments of GBP/USD traders.
GBP/USD trades higher around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2740 at the time of writing during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair gets support from the possibility of interest rate hikes in the September meeting by the Bank of England (BoE). Market participants turn cautious ahead of United Kingdom (UK) preliminary S&P Global/CIPS Composite PMIs for August, scheduled to be released later in the day.
The 55-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2728 acts as the immediate support, followed by the weekly low at 1.2710. A firm below the latter could open the doors for the GBP/USD sellers to navigate the region toward a monthly low at 1.2616.
On the upside, the GBP/USD pair could face a challenge around the 21-day EMA at 1.2755 as it appears to be a key barrier. An upside breakout could lead the pair to explore the region around the 1.2800 psychological level aligned to 38.2% Fibo at 1.2817.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line suggests mixed sentiment of GBP/USD traders as it stays below the centerline but also shows convergence below the signal line. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below 50, which suggests a bearish bias in the pair.
GBP/USD: Daily Chart
GBP/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2749
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2754
|Daily SMA50
|1.2795
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2388
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.28
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.275
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2668
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2864
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
