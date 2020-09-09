GBP/USD Price Analysis: The 55 SMA and a key Fib level are close by to provide support

- GBP/USD is trading 0.25% higher on Wednesday after some recent weakness.
- The 55 Simple Moving Average seems to have worked well as a support zone.
GBP/USD daily chart
Looking at the recent GBP price action it seems the price has pulled away from the oversold area. This is a mean reversion type move for now but GBP/USD will be a competition over USD weakness vs Brexit headlines over the coming sessions. The dollar index is trading 0.30% lower at the moment and that is the same as GBP/USD at the time of writing. So it might not be that GBP is improving but more that the USD strength was slightly overdone and there has been a retracement.
Looking at the chart, the price stopped dead on the 55 Simple Moving Average. In addition to this, the price is currently hovering above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and if the daily candle close is near to where the price is today it could be a bullish sign. Lastly, the price is also very close to the 1.30 psychological area and a close above this could have some implications too.
The indicators have a bearish tilt still but there is a bullish signal. The Relative Strength Index has a bullish failure swing. This is when the indicator makes a lower low wave and the price makes a higher low. This divergence shows that this could be a pullback from the underlying uptrend. The MACD is also pretty mixed as the histogram is red but the signal lines are above zero.
Overall, there could be more bullishness to come but this can be changed by a random Brexit headline at any stage. The technical pattern is bullish and this recent retracement just looks like the next higher low.
Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3013
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3186
|Daily SMA50
|1.2941
|Daily SMA100
|1.2678
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3173
|Previous Daily Low
|1.298
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2916
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3109
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
