The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Conversely, if bears stepped in, they must clear 1.2700 and the May 23 low of 1.2674. In that event, the Bulls’ next line of defense would be the confluence of the 100-day moving average (DMA) and the May 3 high-turned support at 1.2634 before the GBP/USD tumbles to 1.2600.

For a bullish continuation, the major should clear 1.2760, which will expose the 1.2800 figure. Further strength would pave the way to test a year-to-date (YTD) high of 1.2893, followed by 1.2900.

The GBP/USD remains in consolidation, within the 1.2670-1.2760 during the week, unable to decisively breach the range. Still, buyers remain in charge as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) standing in bullish territory, yet almost flat.

The British Pound erases some of its previous losses against the US Dollar and rises some 0.29%, as the GBP/USD aims above 1.2700 after bouncing off a daily low of 1.2674. Data from the United States (US) was cheered by market participants and weighed on the safe-haven peers, like the Greenback.

