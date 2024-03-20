GBP/USD Price Analysis: Subdued around 1.2700, with bears in charge pre-FOMC decision

- The Pound falls versus Dollar, awaiting Fed policy news.
- GBP/USD nears 50-day MA; further drops possible as bears target 1.2600.
- Break below 1.2700 may seek weekly lows, with rebound eyeing March highs.
The Pound Sterling drops some 0.12% against the US Dollar in early trading during the North American session as traders brace for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. A softer inflation report in the United Kingdom (UK) didn’t move the needle in the session, as the GBP/USD trades at 1.2706, with sellers hoping to push prices below the 1.2700 mark.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair as neutral biased; GBP/USD buyers leaned into the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2685, the day’s low, but edged above the 1.2700 handles and hovered around that area. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points downward below the 50-midline, indicating that selling pressure remains.
If the GBP/USD extends its losses below 1.2700, it will challenge the 50-DMA, followed by the current week’s low of 1.2667. A further downside is seen at the 100-DMA at 1.2619, ahead of the 1.2600 figure.
On the flip side, if buyers reclaim the March 18 high of 1.2746 and break a resistance trendline at around the 1.2745/55 area, expect a recovery toward the 1.2800 mark.
GBP/USD Price Action – Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2703
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2721
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.272
|Daily SMA50
|1.2686
|Daily SMA100
|1.2626
|Daily SMA200
|1.2594
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2733
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2668
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2865
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2725
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2682
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2813
