GBP/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws around 200-SMA inside immediate bullish channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD probes two-day downtrend inside a bullish chart formation.
  • Sustained bounce off 50-SMA, steady MACD line keep buyers hopeful.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside filters.

GBP/USD defends the previous day’s bounce off 50-SMA, treading water around 1.3530-35 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

The cable pair dropped to a one-week low on Monday before taking a U-turn from 1.3490, which in turn portrays the two-week-old rising channel formation. Adding to the bullish is the recently steady MACD line in the positive territory.

That said, the pair’s further upside will initially aim for the 1.3600 threshold before challenging 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the December-January upside, near 1.3615.

Should GBP/USD buyers cross the 1.3615 hurdle, the upper line of the aforementioned channel near 1.3670 will challenge the additional run-up.

Alternatively, 50-SMA and the support line of the stated bullish channel together offer strong short-term support near 1.3490, a break of which will highlight 50% and 61.8% Fibo. levels for GBP/USD bears, respectively around 1.3460 and 1.3390.

Even if the pair sellers conquer 1.3390 support, the previous month’s low around 1.3355-60 will question the further declines.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional impotant levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3533
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.3531
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.356
Daily SMA50 1.3436
Daily SMA100 1.3511
Daily SMA200 1.3712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3615
Previous Daily Low 1.3505
Previous Weekly High 1.3628
Previous Weekly Low 1.3387
Previous Monthly High 1.3749
Previous Monthly Low 1.3358
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3573
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3486
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.344
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3375
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3596
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.366
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3706

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

