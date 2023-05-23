GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains inside falling wedge ahead of UK Inflation

- GBP/USD is displaying a sideways auction as the focus has shifted to UK Inflation.
- BoE Bailey reiterated that they must use the tool of interest rate rises carefully.
- GBP/USD is auctioning in a Falling Wedge pattern in which each pullback is considered as a selling opportunity.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action around 1.2420 in the early Tokyo session. Earlier, the Cable showed significant recovery after defending the downside near 1.2380. A power-pack action is anticipated from the Pound Sterling ahead of the United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data (April).
Headline inflation is seen softening sharply to 8.2% from the former release of 10.1%. The core CPI is expected to remain steady at 6.2%. On Tuesday, Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said "I think we are nearer to the peak than we were” and reiterated that they must use the tool of interest rate rises carefully.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is looking to surpass the crucial resistance of 103.62 amid US debt-ceiling issues. International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva cited on Tuesday that "A lack of solution would have a detrimental impact on the US and world economy,” "Hopefully we won't have to wait to the 11th hour for a solution on the US debt-ceiling."
GBP/USD is auctioning in a Falling Wedge chart pattern on a two-hour scale in which each pullback is considered a selling opportunity by the market participants. Also, the chances of a bullish reversal remain higher. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2440 is acting as a barrier for the Pound Sterling bulls.
Meanwhile, a 40.00-60.00 range oscillation by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) will get a decisive move after the release of the UK Inflation.
Should the asset decline below May 19 low at 1.2390, US Dollar bulls will get strengthened further and will drag the Cable toward April 10 low at 1.2344 followed by April 03 low at 1.2275.
On the flip side, a recovery move above May 09 high at 1.2640 will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.2700 and 26 April 2022 high at 1.2772.
GBP/USD two-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2419
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2416
|Daily SMA100
|1.2274
|Daily SMA200
|1.1971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6600 amid risk aversion, Fed Minutes, US debt ceiling eyed
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.6600 as market sentiment worsens on early Wednesday in Asia, amid fears of the US default, as well as hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) concerns ahead of the Fed Minutes. Also challenging the Aussie pair is the mixed prints of Aussie data versus comparatively stronger US PMIs.
NZD/USD stays bearish around mid-0.6200s on downbeat NZ Retail Sales, RBNZ, Fed Minutes eyed
NZD/USD fades bounce off intraday low on downbeat New Zealand Retail Sales, as well as the risk-off mood, to around 0.6250 during early Wednesday. The Kiwi pair portrays the market’s hesitance in reacting to the key NZ data as traders await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Decision.
Gold stabilizes above $1,970 as focus shifts to US FOMC minutes
Gold price has shifted its auction comfortably above the crucial resistance of $1,970.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is expected to extend its rally further ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for May’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Ethereum price inches closer to $1,900 even after losing the daily DeFi battle to Binance
Over the last few days, Decentralised Finance (DeFi) chains have observed a growth in their Decentralised Exchange (DEX) protocols. This category of Dapps seems to be making a comeback.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Kiwi set to fly on a hawkish rate hike Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is set to extend its tightening cycle at its May policy meeting, which will be accompanied by the Bank’s upbeat economic projections and followed by Governor Adrian Orr’s press conference.