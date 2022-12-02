GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rejection from key resistance line highlights 1.2150 support confluence

- GBP/USD remains sidelined after rising to the highest level in five months.
- Overbought RSI, two-month-old resistance line challenge further upside.
- Bear need validation from the convergence of 200-DMA, previous resistance line from late June.
GBP/USD treads water around mid-1.2200s after rising to the highest level since late June the previous day. In doing so the Cable pair portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US employment data while also justifying the price-negative technical signals.
Among them, overbought conditions of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, gain major attention as the quote struggles after a two-day uptrend that refreshed the multi-day peak.
Also challenging the GBP/USD bulls is the upward-sloping resistance line from early October, currently around 1.2280.
Just in case a wild move cracks the 1.2280 hurdle, the 1.2300 round figure and the mid-June high near 1.2410 could act as additional upside filters to watch during the quote’s further advances.
On the contrary, pullback remains elusive unless the GBP/USD pair remains beyond 1.2150 level comprising the 200-DMA and the resistance-turned-support line from late June.
Additionally, a convergence of the August month’s high and the weekly bottom also constitutes short-term key support near 1.1900 and may test the bears before giving them control.
Following that, tops marked in September and October, respectively near 1.1735 and 1.1645 will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2242
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2243
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.184
|Daily SMA50
|1.1475
|Daily SMA100
|1.1651
|Daily SMA200
|1.2155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2311
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2154
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1147
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.221
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2147
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2089
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2354
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
