GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes one-week-old resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains.
  • 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistances.
  • The weekly support line restricts the immediate downside.

Following its recovery gains from Tuesday, GBP/USD probes a short-term resistance while taking the bids near 1.2820, up 0.08%, during early Wednesday.

Unless registering a sustained break beyond 1.2820, the Cable prices are less likely to take aim at a 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA) level of 1.2887.

Also adding to the upside barriers is 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February25-28 declines, at 1.2907 now.

Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from Monday, near 1.2790, acts as the immediate support to watch during the pair’s fresh declines.

In a case where bears dominate below 1.2790, February month low near 1.2725 will be in the spotlight.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.282
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.2809
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2931
Daily SMA50 1.3018
Daily SMA100 1.299
Daily SMA200 1.2702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2844
Previous Daily Low 1.2741
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2805
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2781
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2752
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2696
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2855
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2901
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

