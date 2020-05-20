GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading below the 1.2300 resistance vs. US dollar

By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading off 6-week lows on the third day of the week.  
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2200 figure. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a bearish bias as the market is rebounding mildly from 6-week lows. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is having a reaction up although the spot is still trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is currently capped by the 1.2300 figure and the 50 SMA. Since the overall trend is down, bears can come back soon and try to drive prices below the 1.2200 level en route towards the 1.2100 level. On the other hand, a clear break beyond 1.2300 can yield further but limited advances. Resistances can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2500 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2300, 1.2400, 1.2500
Support: 1.2200, 1.2100, 1.1955
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2284
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.25
Today daily open 1.2253
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2355
Daily SMA50 1.2294
Daily SMA100 1.2651
Daily SMA200 1.2664
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2296
Previous Daily Low 1.2184
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2254
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2227
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.208
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2357
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2417

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

