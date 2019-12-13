GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound corrects from 17-month highs, trades near 1.3330 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The pound is correcting the massive bullish spike triggered by the UK elections. 
  • Support is seen at the 1.3344, 1.3288 and 1.3254 price levels.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market reached 17-month highs as the elections in the UK provided extreme volatility. The underlying trend stays bullish while above the main daily SMAs. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is correcting down after the massive bullish spike. The market is testing the 1.3344 support. If the correction goes on below that level the market could continue to slide towards the 1.3288 and 1.3254 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The spot is challenging the 50 SMA. Bulls seem to be absent this Friday. Resistance is seen at the 1.3435, 1.3455/62 and 1.3518 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3332
Today Daily Change 0.0161
Today Daily Change % 1.22
Today daily open 1.3171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3002
Daily SMA50 1.2857
Daily SMA100 1.2555
Daily SMA200 1.2698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.323
Previous Daily Low 1.3051
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3161
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3071
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2892
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.325
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.333
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats as Trump denies latest headlines on trade war

EUR/USD retreats as Trump denies latest headlines on trade war

US President Trump tweeted that reports about a trade deal and canceling tariffs on China are “completely wrong.” Stock nose-diving, dollar recovering just modestly against high-yielding rivals.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400

GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400

 The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.

GBP/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400

GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400

 The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures