- GBP/USD holds lower ground near one-week low, down for the third consecutive day.
- Convergence of 21-DMA, monthly support line challenges bears.
- Downward sloping resistance line from mid-June restricts immediate upside.
GBP/USD bears keep reins for the third day in a row around the intraday bottom, down 0.22% intraday heading into Monday’s London open.
While a downward sloping resistance mile from mid-June triggered the GBP/USD reversal, a confluence of the 21-DMA and a one-month-old upward slopping support line, close to 1.2100, challenge the bears.
Given the recently easing bullish bias of the MACD, as well as descending RSI (14), GBP/USD is likely to extend the latest weakness beneath the 1.2100 key support level.
Following that, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s downside between late May to mid-July, around 1.1975, could offer an intermediate halt during the pair’s slump towards the yearly low near 1.1760.
Meanwhile, recovery moves may initially attack the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2215 ahead of challenging the stated resistance line from mid-June, close to 1.2260 at the latest.
In a case where the GBP/USD buyers manage to cross the 1.2260 hurdle, the monthly peak near 1.2295 and the mid-June swing high near 1.2410 could test the bulls before giving them control.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2112
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21%
|Today daily open
|1.2138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2138
|Daily SMA100
|1.2425
|Daily SMA200
|1.2913
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2217
|Previous Daily Low
|1.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2172
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1968
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2204
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.227
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2322
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
