GBP/USD Price Analysis: Needs acceptance above 1.2500 for a fresh rally

- GBP/USD has rebounded firmly amid an absence of recovery signs in the auction of the USD Index.
- Investors are ignoring US banking woes and are cheering upbeat quarterly results from the US tech firms, portraying a risk-on mood.
- UK’s new-home buyers market is declining as higher interest rates are making interest obligations less affordable.
The GBP/USD pair has delivered a breakout of the consolidation formed in a range of 1.2453-1.2477 in the early London session. The Cable has rebounded firmly amid further correction by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
S&P500 futures have added significant gains in the Asian session as investors are ignoring fears of US banking and are cheering upbeat quarterly results from United States technology companies. Market mood is improving as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to sound neutral on interest rate guidance after an interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps).
On the Pound Sterling front, higher interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE) are creating more trouble for households. Persimmon, United Kingdom’s largest domestic property developer, said on Wednesday, the new-home buyers market is declining as higher interest rates are making interest obligations less affordable.
GBP/USD is gyrating in the 200-pip range for more than two weeks. The upside of the Cable is restricted by resistance plotted from April 14 high at 1.2545 while the downside is being supported near April 10 low at 1.2344. The asset is auctioning above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2463, however, the lack of upside momentum indicates that the upside bias is not strong enough.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which conveys that investors are awaiting a critical trigger for further moves.
A decisive move above April 14 high at 1.2545 will drive the asset towards a fresh 10-month high at 1.2597, which is 08 June 2022 high. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to May 27 high at 1.2667.
On the flip side, a slippage below April 10 low at 1.2345 will expose the asset to March 30 low at 1.2294 followed by March 27 low at 1.2219.
GBP/USD two-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2484
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2434
|Daily SMA50
|1.223
|Daily SMA100
|1.2206
|Daily SMA200
|1.1934
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2516
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2403
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2472
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2446
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.235
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2297
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
